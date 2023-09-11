Taiwan Army assures construction at tank proving ground will not affect training

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tank training for the M1A2T Abrams will be able to progress uninterrupted despite ongoing construction at the Kengzikou tank proving ground in Hsinchu County, the Taiwan Army said

The U.S. approved the sale of 108 Abrams tanks to Taiwan in 2019, with 38 of them to be delivered in 2024. However, this has raised concerns that tank training will be affected as the facility is still undergoing upgrades.

The Army emphasized that construction will take place in phases to ensure training continues smoothly, CNA reported.

The new Abrams tanks will replace Taiwan’s aging fleet of approximately 1,000 CM-11 Brave Tiger and M60A3 Patton tanks, which have been in service for more than 20 years. After the 38 Abrams arrive in 2024, 42 more will be delivered in 2025, and 28 in 2026.

The Army has already dispatched someone to the U.S. to inspect the tanks. Additionally, 84 personnel are undergoing training in the U.S. and will serve as instructors upon their return to Taiwan. They will be responsible for developing the operation guidelines and curriculum, as well as educating and training Taiwanese tank crews.

The new proving ground will have a new firing range extended to 1,800 meters that features fixed and mobile targets.

The Army Command has said that the M1A2T tanks will have better maneuverability, be able to keep up with rapid developments on the battlefield, improve the Army’s overall combat capability, and improve joint combat effectiveness and firepower. The purchase of the Abrams tanks is part of Taiwan's efforts to bolster defense capabilities along the northern coast and enhance national defense.