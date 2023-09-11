Taiwan tracks 26 Chinese military aircraft, 13 ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 26 Chinese military aircraft and 13 naval ships around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Sunday (Sept. 10) and 6 a.m. on Monday (Sept. 11).

Of the 26 People’s Liberation Army (PLA), 11 aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Six Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, two Sukhoi SU-30 combat jets, and two Chengdu J-10 jet fighters crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, while the J-16 jets flew over the line and stayed longer on the Taiwan side compared to previous incursions before returning to China. In addition, one Shaanxi Y-9 plane entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 55 military aircraft and 42 naval ship sorties around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of 11 out of 26 PLA aircraft. (MND image)