Taiwan's Chiayi announces closures due to flooding, landslides

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Due to flooding and landslides caused by heavy rain on Sunday (Sept. 10) in Chiayi County, schools and offices have been closed on Monday (Sept. 11).

On Sunday afternoon, heavy rain fell in Chiayi County, causing flooding in more than half of its towns and cities, while multiple landslides led to many roads becoming impassable. To facilitate disaster relief and recovery efforts, and to ensure public safety, the Chiayi County Government announced that work and classes would be suspended on Monday, reported CNA.



(CNA photo)

National Chaiyi University also closed offices and canceled classes on Monday. Principals from various high school and vocational schools in Chiayi City met early Monday morning and announced classes would be canceled, but work would continue as normal, mainly due to concerns about commuting for parents and students." Liberty Times.

However, Guo Tiancai (郭添財), director of the Chiayi City Government's Education Department, said because the city announced on Sunday night work and classes would proceed as usual on Monday, junior high and elementary schools in the city are open.



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)

For more information on closures, check the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration, Executive Yuan website.