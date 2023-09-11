Taiwan envoy to New Zealand highlights regional Chinese threat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Representative to New Zealand Joanne Ou (歐江安) raised concerns about the Chinese threat in the Indo-Pacific in a recent interview with New Zealand news service News Hub.

"We are seeing a more assertive and growing China which is causing a lot of disputes with its neighbors," Ou said.

Within the Taiwan Strait, she pointed out China’s intent on seizing Taiwan. "China has been blunt and said if they can't resolve the acquisition of Taiwan peacefully, then they will take it by force, so we are seeing China projecting its ambition," she said.

The representative emphasized that peace and stability in the strait are crucial for global interests. Taiwan manufactures a significant portion of semiconductor chips, and over half of the world's international trade routes pass through the region, she said, per CNA.

A strait conflict would be detrimental to global trade, finance, and international security, she said.

Ou said that Taiwan remains committed to peace but is also ready to defend itself in case of an attack. "It's very hard to predict whether there is going to be a war or not, our responsibility is to avoid war, but the best way to do that, is to be fully prepared for any conflict," she said.

Ou also urged New Zealand to support Taiwan's participation in the U.N. system. The 1971 U.N. General Assembly Resolution 2758 did not grant China the right to represent Taiwan, nor did it include provisions prohibiting Taiwanese from entering the U.N. headquarters or preventing Taiwanese journalists from covering events there.

She said Taiwan’s inclusion would help maintain peace in the strait and enable Taiwan to contribute more to the world.