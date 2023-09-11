Norrman rallies to win Irish Open, Lee wins on LPGA in a playoff

STRAFFAN, Ireland (AP) — Vincent Norrman gave Sweden two straight wins on the European tour when he shot 7-under 65 to capture the Irish Open title on Sunday as Rory McIlroy faltered in the final round by hitting into the water on three holes.

A week after 23-year-old Ludvig Aberg won the European Masters in Switzerland to secure a spot on the Ryder Cup team, the 25-year-old Norrman won at The K Club to earn his second victory in two months. He won the Barbasol Championship in July, co-sanctioned by the European and PGA Tour.

Play was delayed for about 90 minutes because of bad weather soon after the leading groups teed off, with McIlroy at that stage in a four-way share of the lead on 12-under par. But he hit into the water from the fairway on Nos. 7 and 11, and twice found water on the 16th. McIlroy shot 74 and tied for 16th.

Hurly Long of German had a 72 to finish second.

Shane Lowry (68) tied for third with Ryan Fox (70), Grant Forrest (70) and Thriston Lawrence (66) in a confidence-boosting performance ahead of the Ryder Cup.

LPGA TOUR

CINCINNATI (AP) — Minjee Lee lost a five-shot lead on the back nine Sunday and recovered at just the right time, hitting wedge to 2 feet for birdie to beat Charley Hull on the second playoff hole in the Kroger Queen City Championship.

Lee, a two-time major champion, won for the first time this year after closing with a 1-under 71. It was her second playoff victory on the LPGA Tour, and she never imagined it would get to that point. She led Hull by five through 10 holes. Six holes later, they were tied.

Lee had to make a 7-foot par putt on the last hole to join Hull at 16-under 272. On the second extra hole on the 18th, Lee's wedge rolled out to 2 feet for birdie and Hull missed her birdie putt from about 15 feet.

Women’s PGA champion Ruoning Yin closed with a 67 to finish alone in third, and that should be enough for the 20-year-old from China to reach No. 1 in the world when the next ranking is official on Tuesday.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Steve Flesch put all parts of his game together Sunday and matched his career-low on the PGA Tour Champions with a 9-under 62 that took him from a two-shot deficit to a three-shot victory in the Ascension Charity Classic.

Flesch seized control early by playing the opening six holes at Norwood Hills in 6-under par, including an eagle on the par-5 second hole when his approach caught a slope at the back of the green and rolled back to tap-in range.

Flesch finished at 19-under 194, three shots ahead of Kevin Sutherland, who birdied his last two holes for a 67. Sutherland and Y.E. Yang began the final round with a share of the lead.

Making it better for Flesch was having his son, Griffin, as his caddie. His son was on the bag for Fred Couples when Couples won on the PGA Tour Champions.

Flesch won for the first time this year and the fourth time on the PGA Tour Champions.

OTHER TOURS

Nataliya Guseva of Russia won the inaugural Black Desert Resort Championship by closing with a 7-under 65 for a two-shot victory. It was her first Epson Tour victory. The tournament ended Saturday. ... Guntaek Koh of South Korea closed with a 4-under 68 and beat Phacharra Khongwatmai with a birdie on the first playoff hole in the Shinhan Donghae Open. The tournament was co-sanctioned by the Japan Golf Tour and the Asian Tour. Koh won for the third time in South Korea this year. ... Martin Couvra of France became the seventh amateur to win on the Challenge Tour. He closed with a 5-under 65 and then won a three-man playoff with two pars in the Challenge de Espana. ... Hayden Spring closed with a 4-under 67 for a five-shot victory in the Fortinet Cup Championship on PGA Tour Canada. ... Sora Kamiya closed with a 4-under 68 to come from two shots behind and win the JLPGA Championship Konica Minolta Cup. It was the second win this year for the 20-year-old rookie on the Japan LPGA. ... Trichat Cheenglab of Thailand won her first Ladies European Tour title when she shot 5-under 67 for a one-shot victory in the Big Green Egg Open in the Netherlands. ... Adilson da Silva of Brazil closed with a 3-under 68 to wrap up a three-shot victory over Michael Jonzon in the WCM Legends Open de France on the Legends Tour in Europe.

