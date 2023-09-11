Dodgers outlast rain, defeat Nationals 7-3 to extend NL West lead to 13 games

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Outman homered, and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers moved closer to a division title Sunday with a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals.

Jason Heyward drove in two for Los Angeles, which leads Arizona by 13 games in the NL West. The Dodgers, who hold the tiebreaker over the Diamondbacks, reduced their magic number to clinch the division to six.

Last-place Washington has dropped 10 of 13.

Rain halted play for 58 minutes in the top of the fifth inning, the third consecutive day the teams endured a delay. The Dodgers’ victory on Friday was delayed 1 hour, 34 minutes in the seventh, while Washington’s 11-inning triumph Saturday started 4 hours, 10 minutes late.

Sunday’s stoppage came just after Miguel Rojas’ bases-loaded single off newly inserted reliever Mason Thompson to bump Los Angeles’ lead to 5-2. Austin Barnes hit a sacrifice fly after play resumed.

Wander Suero (1-0), whose contract was selected before the game, allowed a run in 1 1/3 innings to earn his first big-league victory since he pitched for Washington in 2021.

The Dodgers took the lead against Washington starter Trevor Williams (6-10) on Heyward’s two-out, two-run single in the first.

Outman led off the second with his 19th home run. Williams then loaded the bases with one out, and his 1-2 fastball hit David Peralta to force in a run. Peralta suffered a bruised left elbow and left the game.

Washington catcher Drew Millas hit a two-run single off Los Angeles starter Ryan Yarbrough in the fourth.

Yarbrough allowed two runs and struck out five in four innings.

Williams surrendered six runs in 4 1/3 innings. The right-hander has not completed five innings in five of his last seven starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: 2B/OF Mookie Betts (bone bruise) returned to the lineup and went 0 for 4. Betts missed two games after fouling a ball off his left foot Thursday. “He doesn’t really have any residual soreness and feels good, so I’m excited to get him back in the lineup,” manager Dave Roberts said. … Los Angeles placed RHP Gus Varland (right knee inflammation) on the injured list.

Nationals: SS CJ Abrams was out of the lineup a day after bumping his knee while sliding. Manager Dave Martinez said he was available off the bench. … RHP Josiah Gray is scheduled to pitch Thursday in Pittsburgh, his first outing in 11 days. “I just want to give him a break,” Martinez said. “I don’t want to shut him down. We want to keep him on schedule to throw about 160 innings.” Gray has thrown 141 2/3 innings in 27 starts.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (12-4, 2.61 ERA), who is 6-0 with a 1.80 ERA in 10 starts since June 2, gets the nod as Los Angeles returns home Monday to face San Diego.

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (9-13, 5.23) starts the opener of a four-game series at Pittsburgh. Corbin is 5-3 with a 3.07 ERA lifetime against the Pirates.

___

