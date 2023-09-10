300 people join 'UN for Taiwan' march in New York

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Coinciding with the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, a group of Taiwanese legislators, overseas compatriots, and other supporters participated in a march across Manhattan to lobby for Taiwan's inclusion in the United Nations.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in New York supported the march with visual ads as well as a food truck emblazoned with "Global Peace for Taiwan," drumming up international support for Taiwan and public attention to China's aggressive military actions in and around the Taiwan Strait.

The parade started at China’s Consulate General Office in New York City, with marchers on the west side of Manhattan, later walking down 42nd Street to Times Square, passing through Bryant Park, and ending at the New York Public Library, per CNA.

Nearly 300 people took part in the parade, which passed through some of the busiest areas of New York City. Marchers held flags and banners and shouted slogans such as "Keep Taiwan Free" and "U.N. for Taiwan."



TECO New York takes out ads supporting UN membership for Taiwan. (CNA photo)

Event organizer Hsu Puo-chen (許伯丞) said in an interview with Central News Agency (CNA) that he hoped more people in New York could better understand the challenges facing Taiwan and its exclusion from the United Nations. He hoped that the event could spur everyone to support Taiwan’s entry into the U.N.

TECO New York continued a practice in past years of broadcasting a short animated film on a screen in Times Square coinciding with the opening of the U.N. General Assembly. The film conveyed Taiwan's desire to participate in the U.N. and utilized local imagery such as the blue magpie, mountains, and seas.

TECO New York Director-General James Lee (李光章) said the purpose of the U.N. is to maintain world peace and security, including taking actions to prevent and eliminate threats to peace. Lee added, "If Taiwan is safe, the world will be safe, and if the Taiwan Strait is peaceful, the world will be peaceful."



Taiwan sponsors a food truck giving out popsicles and promoting UN membership. (CNA photo)

A special food truck was decorated with the words "Global Peace with Taiwan" and offered wintermelon tea, guava juice, and milk tea popsicles to New Yorkers.

A number of Taiwan legislators also participated in the march, such as Tsai Shih-Ying (蔡適應), Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃), Chen Ming-wen (陳明文), Chen Ou-po (陳歐珀), Chang Hung-Lu (張宏陸), Lai Hsiang-ling (賴香伶), and Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華).

In an interview, Legislator Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃) said it was very important to market Taiwan to the people in New York, bringing the issue closer to the lives of local people, so that everyone can understand Taiwan better and know where it stands.

Legislator Chang Hung-Lu (張宏陸) said that Taiwan has worked hard for many years to join the United Nations. Chang said this was not only the desire of Taiwan's 23 million people, but also the desire of many countries in the world, as Taiwan’s entrance is only primarily blocked by China.