Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan offers condolences and aid to Morocco after devestating quake

Marrakesh was struck by 6.8 magnitude quake, resulting in over 2,000 deaths and 1,400 wounded

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/10 14:59
Damaged buildings in the Marrakesh, Morocco after a 6.8 magnitude quake on Sept. 8. (Reuters photo) 

Damaged buildings in the Marrakesh, Morocco after a 6.8 magnitude quake on Sept. 8. (Reuters photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) expressed its condolences to Morocco, following a devastating earthquake that occurred on Friday (Sept. 8), which resulted in over 2,000 deaths.

In a tweet on Saturday (Sept. 9), MOFA shared its hope for the safety of the local residents in Marrakesh. The ministry said it will watch the situation closely to determine how Taiwan can help during this difficult time.

Taiwan’s National Fire Agency under the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) reportedly has a team of 120 search and rescue personnel on standby to be dispatched to Morocco if needed. The team is awaiting authorization and instructions from MOFA, reported Reuters.

On Saturday, MOFA said it is in contact with local representative offices to understand the situation. As of now, there have been no reports of Taiwanese citizens affected by the disaster.

Morrocco’s city of Marrakesh was struck by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake on Friday night shortly after 11 p.m. The quake’s epicenter was in the High Atlas Mountains about 72 km southwest of the city.

Initial reports indicated that the death toll was near 300. However, by Saturday evening, the number of fatalities had climbed to over 2,000, with another 1,400 people in critical condition.

For those who would like to support the rescue effort, donations can be made to the Moroccan Red Crescent Society or Doctors without Borders.
MOFA
Morocco
Search and rescue

RELATED ARTICLES

US Vice President Harris reaffirms importance of Taiwan Strait peace
US Vice President Harris reaffirms importance of Taiwan Strait peace
2023/09/08 11:43
Foreign minister urges international community to back Taiwan's inclusion in UN
Foreign minister urges international community to back Taiwan's inclusion in UN
2023/09/08 11:35
Taiwan's representative to Ireland calls on UN for greater inclusion
Taiwan's representative to Ireland calls on UN for greater inclusion
2023/09/06 11:19
Taiwan Navy to receive new rescue ship next year
Taiwan Navy to receive new rescue ship next year
2023/09/05 16:50
Taiwan foreign ministry denies collaboration with US intelligence
Taiwan foreign ministry denies collaboration with US intelligence
2023/09/02 09:47