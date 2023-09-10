Low pressure system brings rain to central and southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A low-pressure system and a strong convective cloud system are likely to cause short-term heavy rainfall in Tainan, Changhua, and Nantou, on Sunday (Sept. 10).

WeatherRisk CEO Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said cloud systems associated with low-pressure circulation will envelop central and southern parts of Taiwan, with peripheral clouds associated with weakening Typhoon Yuan Yang still having some impact, per UDN.

Wu said that temperatures on Sunday (Sept. 10) will range from 20 to 31 C in the north, 23 to 33 C in central areas, 23 to 32 C in the south, and 21 to 32 C in eastern Taiwan.

Wu said a low-pressure system will continue to affect southern Taiwan until Tuesday (Sept. 12), leading to more moisture in these areas. Wu expected the weather in southern Taiwan to be cloudy and sunny in various places, punctuated by occasional showers, and largely unstable weather.

By mid-week, according to Wu, dry air from the north will gradually move southward as the weather across Taiwan gradually improves, leaving only mountainous areas and some flat areas with short-term afternoon showers.