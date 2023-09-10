Kyle Monangai powers Rutgers to a 36-7 win over Temple

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Monangai ran for a career-high 165 yards and a touchdown to lead Rutgers to a 36-7 win over Temple Saturday night.

Monangai carried the ball a career-high 28 times for a 5.9 average as Rutgers (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) defeated Temple for the seventh straight time.

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt threw for 199 yards and a touchdown as the Scarlet Knights pounded out 458 total yards.

Temple (1-1, 1-0 AAC) quarterback E.J. Warner, the son of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, was 20-of-45 for 214 yards, with one TD and two interceptions.

Monangai scored on a one-yard run early in the fourth quarter to give Rutgers a 19-7 lead.

Wimsatt connected with running bac k Ja'shon Benjamin on a 33-yard catch-and-run TD in the first quarter and kicker Jai Patel added field goals of 51, 43 and 23-yards. The 51-yarder tied for the seventh longest in Rutgers history.

Temple made it a one-score game, 13-7, on the first play of the fourth quarter. Warner hit wide receiver Dante Wright on a nine-yard TD pass in the middle of the end zone but Temple couldn't muster anything else as Warner threw two second half interceptions. The Owls had a prime opportunity to score in the third quarter, but a Warner pass fell incomplete in the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the three-yard line.

On the ensuing drive, Rutgers went 75 yards in 7 plays, with Monangai getting the bulk of the work, carrying six times for 57 yards.

The Owls managed only 277 yards against a stout Rutgers defense that has allowed just 14 points in its first two games.

THE TAKEAWAYS

Temple: Warner was under pressure for most of the game, but his decision-making on when to throw it or take the run will have to improve if the Owls hope to make a run in the American Athletic Conference.

Rutgers: It's only two games, but it is apparent opponents will have a difficult time running against the Scarlet Knights. Temple managed just 63 yards on the ground on 23 carries (2.7 avg.) and never got its offense in rhythm. Against Northwestern last week, the Scarlet Knights allowed just 12 yards.

UP NEXT:

Temple: Hosts Norfolk State on Saturday afternoon.

Rutgers: Hosts Virgina Tech on Saturday afternoon.

https://apnews.com/hub/college-football