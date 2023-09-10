21% of Taipei could be at risk of soil liquefaction

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The recent sinking and tilting of apartment buildings on Dazhi Street in Taipei City (Sept. 7) has some homeowners concerned about the stability of their own properties.

Taipei is a basin ringed by mountains, with most urban development occurring in areas of soft geology composed of sand, silt, and clay. This puts many areas at risk of soil liquefaction, with the Taipei City Public Works Bureau estimating that 21% of the city is subject to a high probability of soil liquefaction, per Liberty Times.

Soil liquefaction occurs when soft or sandy soil is exposed to high groundwater levels and intense shaking, such as an earthquake, the report noted. This causes sandy particles to momentarily float or experience slippage, losing their ability to bear weight and causing buildings to sink or tilt.

The Taipei City Public Works Bureau divides the city into high-risk (red), medium-risk (yellow), and low-risk (green) soil liquefaction areas.



Map of soil liquefaction ares in Taipei with Dazhi Road located in "green zone." (Taipei City Government image)

As for the sinking or tilting apartment buildings on Dazhi Street, the area is classified as low-risk for soil liquefaction (green), indicating fault may lie in improper design and construction, as well as nearby excavation work carried out by Kee Tai Properties.

According to a survey by the Taipei City Government of the city’s 456 neighborhoods, the majority of the 20 neighborhoods with the highest level of risk are located between Minsheng East Road and Xinyi Road.

Homeowners are encouraged to check the status of their own soil conditions at the Taipei City Government website.