Hawkeyes reclaim Cy-Hawk Trophy after holding off Iowa St. late in 20-13 win with Trump on hand

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaziun Patterson rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown, Iowa’s defense made a final stand in the last two minutes, and the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State 20-13 on Saturday to take back the CyHawk Trophy and give Kirk Ferentz his 200th win as a Division I coach.

“This was just an unbelievable team win,” Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara said. “(Ferentz) cares about us so much. To be a part of this team with the 200th win, I’m truly honored.”

The Cyclones (1-1) scored with 2:53 left to make it a seven-point game, and they got the ball back a minute later after forcing a three-and-out. But they turned over the ball on downs when Ethan Hurkett stuffed Cartevious Norton for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-1, and McNamara took a knee twice to run out the clock.

“Growing up, watching this game, it’s the stuff you dream about,” Hawkeyes cornerback Cooper DeJean said.

Former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republican presidential candidates showed up for the 70th meeting of the cross-state rivals. The state holds the first nominating caucus next year.

The Hawkeyes, who lost 10-7 to the Cyclones in Iowa City last year, have won seven of the last eight meetings and lead the series 47-23.

“I’m really proud of my football team,” eighth-year Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “I think it’s the best we’ve played in this football game since I’ve been here.”

Ferentz owns a 188-115 record in 25 seasons with the Hawkeyes. His other 12 wins came at Maine.

“I feel very honored and appreciative,” Ferentz said. “Whether it’s in football or in life, when you have something of significance, nobody gets there alone. Nobody gets into (coaching) for that reason (200 wins). It’s the people.”

Iowa (2-0) put together drives of 70 and 80 yards on its first two possessions, taking a 10-0 lead on Patterson’s 4-yard run.

The lead grew to 17-0 on Sebastian Castro’s 30-yard interception return for a touchdown with 4:29 left in the first half. Castro stepped in front of Rocco Becht’s pass intended for Norton and ran it in for the Hawkeyes’ nation-leading 10th pick-six since 2020.

“It was just a bad read by me,” Becht said. “I should have been playing the hook-curl behind it, so I take that one on me.”

Castro’s pick gave Iowa control.

“It was like slow motion,” Castro said. “I saw it the whole way. It’s something I’ll never forget. I saw the ball coming really slow. I brought it in, and I was like, ‘Bring it home.’ ″

Iowa State cut the margin to 20-13 when Becht threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Higgins with 2:53 left in the game.

TAKEAWAY

Iowa’s offense didn’t crack 300 yards in either of its first two games. It’s still better than last year, when it didn’t hit the 200-yard mark in its first two games.

Before the season, Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz was given a set of designated performance objectives in order to maintain his job. One of those was to average at least 25 points a game. The Hawkeyes are averaging 22 points through two games.

MISSING DEKKERS

Saturday marked the most significant test so far for Becht, who became the starter after projected starter Hunter Dekkers was suspended amid a gambling investigation. Becht struggled most of the game, going 23 of 44 for 203 yards with an interception. He also was hurt by four drops.

UP NEXT

Iowa hosts Western Michigan on Saturday.

Iowa State visits Ohio on Saturday.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll