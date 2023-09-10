Alexa
Former Olympic champion and college All-American win swim around Florida's Alligator Reef Lighthouse

By Associated Press
2023/09/10 06:06
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, a swimmer escorted by a kayaker, competes in the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse open-water chal...

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, swimmers head for their kayaker escorts after beginning the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse open...

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, swimmers escorted by kayakers circle Alligator Reef Lighthouse during the Swim for Alligator L...

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, swimmer Connor Signorin, 31, heads to the finish line to win top individual honors at at the S...

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, swimmers cross under the start gate as they compete in the solo division at the Swim for Allig...

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — A three-time Olympic gold medalist and a former college All-American won top honors Saturday at an annual 8-mile (13-kilometer) ocean swim around the Alligator Reef Lighthouse off the Florida Keys.

Olympian Brooke Bennett, 43, of Clearwater, was the top female swimmer, finishing second overall behind Connor Signorin, a former All-American at the University of Florida who lives in Tampa. While both excelled at competing in pools, the swim around the 150-year-old lighthouse presented a different challenge.

“You’re here amongst the sea life and this is your natural form of swimming — this isn’t pool swimming, this is as natural as it gets … beautiful,” said Signorin, 31, after finishing the race in 2 hours, 59 minutes, 44 seconds.

About 400 people participated in the race that raised money and awareness of the need to preserve the historic lighthouse and five other aging beacons off the Florida Keys.

The lighthouse was named for the U.S. Navy Schooner Alligator that grounded on the reef in 1822. Equipment was stripped from the vessel before it was blown up to prevent it from being used by pirates.

Online: Swim for Alligator Lighthouse: https://www.swimalligatorlight.com