Italy struggles again in 1-1 draw with North Macedonia on Luciano Spalletti's debut

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Italy again struggled against North Macedonia on Saturday, drawing a European Championship qualifier 1-1 on coach Luciano Spalletti’s debut as the Azzurri coach.

Last year, North Macedonia won in Palermo to knock Italy out of the World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Ciro Immobile celebrated his first match as captain by putting Italy ahead with a header shortly after the break but Enis Bardhi equalized for the hosts with a free kick in the 81st.

Spalletti has replaced Roberto Mancini, who left suddenly last month and then was announced as Saudi Arabia’s coach. Spalletti led Napoli to the Serie A title last season.

Italy remained third in Group C. England leads with 13 points, Ukraine has nine and the Azzurri and North Macedonia have four points each. Malta trails with zero points.

England’s perfect start ended with a 1-1 draw against Ukraine earlier.

Two minutes into the second half, Immobile turned in the rebound after a shot by Nicolò Barella hit the crossbar.

Spalletti named Immobile captain earlier in the week, with former skipper Leonardo Bonucci not in the squad.

Bardhi's free kick sailed over Italy's wall and into the far corner, beyond the reach of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali hit the post during the first half.

Italy next hosts Ukraine in Milan on Tuesday, while North Macedonia visits Malta.

