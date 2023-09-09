Italy flatters in record opening win over Namibia at Rugby World Cup

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Italy made a bonus point-winning start to the Rugby World Cup against a Namibia team that made the Azzurri sweat for every point at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Saturday.

The 52-8 scoreline was Italy's best ever against Namibia.

But the seven-try victory with perfect goalkicking from Tommaso Allan was given a flattering sheen by three tries in the last nine minutes as Namibia finally flagged.

First-game nerves, the baking sunshine, and the Namibians' never-say-die attitude stymied Italy from showing its greater experience for the first hour.

Namibia hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld's yellow card gave Italy the break it needed to score two tries in the first 15 minutes. But when it was back to 15 on 15, Namibia grew into the game and scored its only try — an impressive team effort — and worried Italy well into the second half.

Another lineout maul set up Italy's third converted try for 24-8, and the backline finally clicked for exciting wings Ange Capuozzo and Montanna Ioane to combine for a sweeping try from deep inside their own half.

Capuozzo touched the ball only once in the first half, and Ioane six times. Namibia's line speed and defense frustrated Italy's backline. Meanwhile, the Italy pack was losing turnovers and not able to impose itself.

It all came right in the end for Italy but the scoreline was more impressive than the display.

Van Jaarsveld was yellow-carded for collapsing a rolling maul in the 10th minute and his absence was costly.

Twenty seconds later, Italy No. 8 Lorenzo Cannone crossed in a rolling maul. At the next lineout, No. 8 Richard Hardwick replaced Van Jaarsveld to make the throw-in and missed his jumper. Italy captain Michele Lamaro took the catch, Namibia's backline was slow to transition from attack to defense and Italy flyhalf Paolo Garbisi ghosted through to behind the posts.

As soon as Van Jaarsveld returned, Namibia moved into Italy's half, crashed the ball up and flyhalf Tiaan Swanepoel expertly lobbed to wing Gerswin Mouton to spear into the corner.

Namibia couldn't repeat the trick but Italy couldn't find any rhythm either.

But Italy could rely on its lineout maul, from which lock Dino Lamb reached out to score in the new half.

Italy's best try earned the bonus point. Garbisi and Juan Ignacio Brex gave right wing Capuozzo space on the left. He played a 1-2 with Ioane and dived into the corner to finally bring the crowd to its feet.

It was a romp from there, as Italy's superior reserves shone. Tries for replacements Hame Faiva, Manuel Zuliani and Paolo Odogwu were all given extra toppings by Allan, who tallied 17 points.

