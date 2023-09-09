The murky spaces between political power and money in Taiwan

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — The controversy involving Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lai Pin-yu's (賴品妤) father is worth examining, as the allegations against him raise some of the issues involving the sometimes blurry lines between business, party politics, and government.

The initial accusations against her father came from the Hou campaign. Soon other KMT figures jumped on board, adding more details, causing it to snowball.

Lai’s father is Lai Chin-lin (賴勁麟), who served as a lawmaker for the DPP and later served in the Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) administration as deputy minister in the Council of Labor Affairs. He was also active in many social causes with civil society groups.

Both father and daughter are associated with the New Tide faction, the most powerful in the DPP and headed by presidential candidate and current Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德). Factions jockey with each other to get more party positions, elected officials, and when elected, more powerful positions in government.

Many in the pan-blue camp have a particular fear and hatred of New Tide due to its power, discipline, and secrecy. The presidential candidate for the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) shares this sentiment, frequently echoing the same slogan “If New Tide doesn’t fall, Taiwan will not be well” (新潮流不倒，台灣不會好) the pan-blue camp often uses, in a turnaround of the original Sunflower Movement era version of the slogan, which was “if the Kuomintang (KMT) doesn’t fall, Taiwan will not be well.”

Corporate afterlife

After Lai’s years in politics and government, he served as the CEO of Senao, an electronics distributor, and after that as CEO of J&V Energy and their 19 subsidiaries and affiliated companies, which specialize in the green energy field and have recently been awarded many lucrative government contracts.

The first allegations were against Lai Pin-yu, suggesting that her opposition to nuclear power, pro-green energy stances, and her voting in the legislature in favor of those things were to help her father’s business. This was pretty easy to refute, her votes followed the DPP’s party line, and she had taken those stances long before her father became CEO of J&V Energy.

Subsequent allegations were not so easily dismissed and focused directly on the father, with potential knock-on reputational effects for Lai Pin-yu. The allegations suggested Lai Chin-lin had no green energy experience so was unqualified for the CEO position, that he and some others in the industry were specifically chosen by the New Tide faction, and that the government was favoring them to enrich New Tide and the DPP in return through high levels of political donations to the DPP, especially candidates from New Tide.

That he has no previous green energy experience is not actually true, he co-founded the Taiwan Renewable Energy Industry Promotion Association (台灣新能源產業促進協會) in 2002. Additionally, his experience with the electronics firm Senao would come in handy in green energy, which is heavy on electronics.

Politics and corporate world

This leads to a more basic question, which is why was a former DPP politician and government official chosen by the boards of Senao and J&V Energy to lead their companies in the first place? The Senao board installed him less than six months after the DPP came to power in 2016.

There is a very real chance that was no accident. Appointing former government officials and politicians to boards and power positions in the corporate world is relatively common in spite of them usually lacking business experience, and the practice is hardly limited to Taiwan but is seen in other democracies as well.

In their defense of Lin, the DPP pointed out the high numbers of former KMT politicians and officials holding leadership positions and being on the boards of many other green energy companies. This practice runs across party lines.

The new DPP administration in 2016 was in the process of planning its massive Forward-Looking Infrastructure Development (FLID) plan, which eventually launched in 2017 with colossal budgets broadly allocated to eight categories. On the website of the National Development Council, there is a chart and a short description of the plans.

The first two entries on the chart are green energy and digital technology. Precisely the fields that Senao and J&V Energy operate in.

How the system works

The first assumption that would come to mind is that this is to get huge government contracts. The answer to that is yes, but not usually directly because of how the system currently works.

To combat what was once rampant corruption, governments today have strict caps on how much money they can spend directly on any company of their choosing. Depending on the level of government, that could range from a few hundred dollars to the low tens of thousands.

Everything above that amount has to go to bid and the bidding process in Taiwan is quite transparent. The government bid requirements and the bid proposals by companies are all published online for anyone to see.

Committees oversee the bid process, making it difficult to corrupt enough people to win a majority vote without taking very high risks of getting caught. These committees may still be very corruptible in certain local governments, but on the national level, there is a lot of scrutiny, as the current egg import scandal shows (a topic for a future column).

There is no proof, nor is it likely that Lin or for that matter, any of those KMT CEOs cited by the DPP tried to tamper with this process, at least not directly. There are, however, plenty of ways both above board and nefarious that the process can be tampered with, and a politically connected former government official is precisely the kind of person who can make that happen.

Finger on scale

Some of these methods are out in the open and obvious. Someone experienced with government bureaucracy is going to know how to prepare a good winning bid more than the average businessperson.

Additionally, there is a lot of government money spent that does not need to be bid upon and is not restricted by budgetary constraints. There are many state-owned corporations and quasi-governmental organizations that are allocated budgets to work with.

These quasi-governmental organizations have a legislated remit to accomplish certain goals, such as to promote international trade, conduct research, or help promising new companies in new fields get started. A classic example is the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), which helped organize the research to start and partially fund the launch of semiconductor giants UMC and TSMC.

These state-owned companies and quasi-governmental organizations have to publish their budgets and are subject to oversight by the relevant government ministries and to the legislative body that created them, so outright corruption is hard to get away with. However, when contracts are awarded it is widely suspected that they are more likely to choose suppliers that the current administration is close to, though they can not do that with all suppliers or it would be too obvious.

There are also ways to influence the bid requirements issued by the government. In the case of something on the scale of the FLID, the Cabinet would assign priorities and outline the broad strokes of the plan, then send it to the legislature for approval.

The legislature may or may not make some changes to the details, but eventually, it makes its way back to the Cabinet. At this point, it is forwarded to the various ministries or local governments to work out the exact details, such as the routes for new MRT lines or how to implement an expansion of solar power generation.

Know your bureaucracy

A politically connected former government official CEO has multiple ways to influence this process and the skills and connections to make it happen. Like in many countries, lobbying of government officials and politicians takes place.

In the early broad-strokes stages of a mega-scale plan like the FLID, the goal would be to ensure that your field of business is included in the plan and ideally get a bigger budget allocated to it. That is not a direct way of making money, that comes with the actual planning of the bid requirements.

It is not unusual on big projects for bureaucrats, academics, and business leaders to come together to plan how to make it a reality. It does make sense to bring in business leaders in most cases because they are far more likely to have practical suggestions on how to make the project become a reality.

They will, of course, be likely to include some practical suggestions that would be more beneficial to their own companies than to those of competitors, though often their competitors might be in the room and may point that out and compromises found that leave the option for both to compete.

Up to this point, everything described is, if not entirely ethical, all more-or-less above board and legal.

How to rig the system

There are ways to rig bid requirements that are illegal or at the very least highly unethical. For example, specific requirements can be included that either strongly benefit one company, put competitors at a disadvantage, or even create a situation where only one company exists that could meet those exact requirements.

If a minister in government includes something like this, or a lawmaker includes it in a law, that would benefit the politically connected company. Ministers overseeing, and lawmakers with oversight of the budgets for those state-owned companies and quasi-governmental organizations can also hint at which companies they want to get certain contracts.

This could be done for financial gain, political gain, or both. In the case of financial gain, for example, it’s hard to trace a kickback payment paid by a subsidiary of a company into a politician's overseas bank account, especially if it is in a country like China, Singapore, or the Cayman Islands.

The political party in power could also use this to boost the party’s coffers, as the beneficiary company could donate part of the profits from contracts gained using political influence back to the party.

This is what Lin is suspected to have done.

Follow the money

A total of NT$7.78 million was allegedly made in political donations between 2018 and 2022, with about 10% coming from Lai Chin-lin personally, with the remainder donated by J&V companies. Depending on the source, allegedly between 80% and 85% was donated to the DPP.

There were no outright allegations of anything technically illegal about any of this, and it is not uncommon for companies to donate to the ruling party. However, it looked and smelled fishy to many, with more than a whiff of potential cronyism.

In the end, Lin quietly resigned from all his CEO positions.

In the best-case scenario, Lin used the more open and above-board, if not entirely ethical, methods to steer business his way and he donated money to the party he devoted much of his life to out of an idealistic show of support. It is possible.

In the worst-case scenario what happened is what the opposition parties implied: That he had conspired with fellow New Tide politicians and government officials to unethically or possibly even illegally tip the scales for political and personal gain. Unfortunately, this is also possible.

In the end, we may never know which it was.