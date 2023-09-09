Doncic, Slovenia top Italy 89-85 for 7th place at Basketball World Cup

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Luka Doncic ended his summer schedule with a win.

Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks star, finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Slovenia topped Italy 89-85 on Saturday in the seventh-place game at the Basketball World Cup.

Mike Tobey scored 12 points and Zoran Dragic added 10 for Slovenia (5-3).

Marco Spissu scored 22 points for Italy (4-4), which dropped its last three games in the tournament. Simone Fontecchio scored 16 and Achille Polonara added 13 for Italy.

It was the final game before retirement for Italian veteran and former NBA player Gigi Datome. Italy’s captain had one point in 10 minutes on Saturday.

