Taiwan worker dies after electrocution on transmission tower

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A worker was pronounced dead after he was electrocuted 8 meters up a transmission tower in Chiayi County on Saturday (Sept. 9).

A repair man surnamed Chen (陳), 30, was working on a high tension pylon along the Alishan Highway around mid-morning when he was electrocuted, per CNA. He remained unconscious on the pole, while another worker stayed with him.

Rescue services waited until they could confirm the Taiwan Power Corporation had cut off the power supply before they climbed the pole with the help of ropes and reached Chen at 11:39 a.m. He was showing signs of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) when the rescue team started taking him down 11 minutes later.

Chen was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the other worker, surnamed Ko (柯), turned down treatment as he said he was not injured. According to a police report, there was a sudden flash of light as the two men were working, with Chen falling unconscious.

Investigators are starting to look into whether the power supply to the tower had been shut off before Chen and Ko, employees of a Taipower subcontractor, started with their task.