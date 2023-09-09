Premier underscores importance of transitional justice for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Transitional justice is necessary for Taiwan to address its legacy of authoritarianism, Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said at a national reconciliation ceremony on Saturday (Sept. 9).

If Taiwan can set an example in transitional justice, it can become a benchmark in Asia and influence neighboring countries committing human rights violations, Chen said. He added that after the Transitional Justice Commission completed its investigative tasks, Taiwan entered the phase of implementing and promoting transitional justice, CNA reported.

A number of government agencies are currently working together to advance the transitional justice process, he said. The Ministry of Justice is responsible for addressing injustices committed during Taiwan’s authoritarian period, the premier said, adding the Foundation for Restoring the Rights of Victims of National Injustice during the Authoritarian Era under the Ministry of the Interior was inaugurated in February.

Chen said that government agencies are also conducting legal research and revisions to support transitional justice. This includes amending the Act on Promoting Transitional Justice, revising various laws such as the Political Archives Act, National Security Act, and the Act on the Preservation of Unjustly Persecuted Persons and Sites.

He said the task of transitional justice is a race against time. It cannot wait and cannot stop, and requires full commitment and effort, he said. He thanked the survivors of martial law injustices and their families for their years of dedication, which has paved the way for Taiwan to implement transitional justice.