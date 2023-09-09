Taiwan bus driver gets 16 months jail sentence for fatal zebra crossing accident

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A bus driver was sentenced to one year and four months in prison for the death of the wife and child of an Iraqi man at a zebra crossing in Taichung City in December, reports said Saturday (Sept. 9).

The Taichung District Court found him guilty of negligent homicide and of not stopping for pedestrians crossing a street, CNA reported. Appeals against the sentence are possible.

The Iraqi man and his Taiwanese wife, surnamed Lee (李), were walking home with their 1-year-old boy in a stroller on the evening of Dec. 27 in Taichung. As they crossed the street, a Fengyuan Bus Transportation Co. bus driven by a man surnamed Chen (陳) approached at high speed.

The vehicle hit the three pedestrians, inflicting fatal injuries on the woman and child. Chen said he had not seen them due to poor lighting and because they were in a blind spot as he turned left at the intersection.

The court noted the seriousness of the loss of life, and the fact that the driver and the victims’ family had not reached an agreement yet about compensation.