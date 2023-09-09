US House China committee to conduct Taiwan Strait war game

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. House of Representatives select committee on China is set to conduct a war game in New York simulating a Taiwan Strait conflict to show financial and business executives the risks of investing in China.

Representatives Mike Gallagher and Raja Krishnamoorthi, will lead a delegation to New York, where representatives from investment banks, former pharmaceutical executives, and retired four-star US military officers will observe the war game, Financial Times reported.

Krishnamoorthi said it was “important that our committee hear from the financial industry about how (Chinese Communist Party) policies are affecting Americans’ savings and investments and what Congress needs to do to help protect American investors and our national security.”

The delegation will also meet other financial executives while in New York.

In April, the China committee carried out a tabletop exercise with the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), which also simulated a Chinese attack on Taiwan. The results showed the U.S. would not be able to supply Taiwan once a conflict broke out.

“We are well within the window of maximum danger for a Chinese Communist Party invasion of Taiwan, and yesterday's war game stressed the need to take action to deter CCP aggression and arm Taiwan to the teeth before any crisis begins," Gallagher said.

The representative made a low-profile trip to Taiwan in February, during which he met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and pledged to do all he could to bolster Taiwan’s defensive capability and urge congress to speed up weapons deliveries to the nation.

The House passed a defense spending bill in July that includes strengthened military coordination between the U.S. and Taiwan, military cybersecurity cooperation with Taiwan, and solving the problem of delays in the delivery of arms to Taiwan.