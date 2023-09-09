Taiwan president lauds successful trip to Eswatini

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) labeled her trip to Eswatini a success upon returning to Taiwan on Friday (Sept. 8).

“We achieved our two main objectives of celebrating the enduring friendship between Taiwan and Eswatini and advancing our sustainable cooperation,” Tsai said in a speech. The friendship between the two countries was evident through the bilateral cooperation in healthcare, agriculture, youth education, vocational training, and women's capacity building, she said.

Tsai expressed gratitude to the African nation for its “longstanding support” for Taiwan's international participation.

The president said that her trip demonstrates to the world “that even though Taiwan faces difficult circumstances in its international engagement, we still choose to make friends and engage in diplomacy with sincerity and determination.” In the future, Taiwan will play a more active role in global work with partners to boost regional and global development and prosperity, she said.

Tsai mentioned that Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) was part of her delegation and finalized a sister city agreement with Mbabane, the capital city of Eswatini. The two cities will conduct youth exchanges and engage in bilingual education and teacher training, she said.

Tsai was in Eswatini from Sept. 5-8 to bolster bilateral ties and celebrate its 55th National Day.