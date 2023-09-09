Stallings, Sánchez homer in Marlins' 3-2 victory over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jacob Stallings hit a two-run home run, Jesús Sánchez also went deep and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 on Friday night to open a three-game series.

Bryan De La Cruz added a pair of hits for Miami, a half-game behind Arizona for the third and final wild-card spot in the National League. The Marlins have won seven of eight.

“These guys fight and don't quit,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “They believe they can do it.”

Trea Turner returned from a two-game absence on the paternity list to homer for the Phillies. Defending NL champion Philadelphia (77-63) is in first place in the wild-card race, two games in front of the Cubs (76-66) and four games clear of Arizona (74-68). Miami (73-68) is just behind the Diamondbacks.

David Robertson (5-6) pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the victory, and Tanner Scott tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his sixth save in nine tries.

“Really good job by the bullpen,” Schumaker said.

The Marlins dug out of a 2-0 hole, tying it in the sixth on Sánchez’s two-out, two-run pinch homer off Seranthony Domínguez. The 414-foot drive came on a 2-2, 91 mph slider.

“Momentum swing right there,” Schumaker said. “Great swing and huge time of the game.”

Miami went ahead in the seventh on Stallings’ leadoff home run to left against lefty Matt Strahm (8-4).

Turner returned to Philadelphia’s lineup a day after he and his wife, Kristen, announced the birth of their second child, Tatum. He clubbed the third pitch he saw off Marlins starter Eury Pérez over the fence in left to extend his hitting streak to 16 games and his RBIs streak to 10.

The Philadelphia shortstop traded some autographs in exchange for the ball.

“Pretty cool moment,” Turner said.

Turner played on little sleep.

“Last night was a little rough,” he said. “It's part of being a dad. Wouldn't trade it for the world.”

The Phillies took a 2-0 lead in the third on Bryce Harper’s RBI single to center that scored Turner, who had singled and stole second.

Philadelphia threatened in the seventh against two Marlins relievers, but Steven Okert fanned Turner with runners on first and second before Andrew Nardi induced Nick Castellanos into an inning-ending groundout with the bases loaded.

FOR STARTERS

Pérez, Miami’s 20-year-old rookie standout, gave up two runs on four hits in five innings to raise his ERA to 2.90.

Phillies lefty Cristopher Sánchez tossed five scoreless innings, giving up four hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

SLAP SHOT

Five members of the Philadelphia Flyers took part in batting practice prior to the contest. Defenseman Travis Sanheim hit a pair of home runs and forward Travis Konecny also went deep.

STELLAR STOTT

Phillies 2B Bryson Stott made a run-saving, diving catch to end the first inning. With runners on second and third, Stott ranged to his right to snare Yuli Gurriel’s liner.

Stott also led off the second with a 10-pitch walk, in addition to singling in the fourth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (right forearm strain) traveled with the club to Philadelphia for the start of a seven-game road trip. The reigning NL Cy Young winner was placed on the injured list Wednesday after experiencing discomfort in his last start Sunday.

UP NEXT

Marlins RHP Johnny Cueto (1-3, 5.54) was set to face RHP Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.55) on Saturday night.

