Former Taiwan representative to Myanmar tapped as new envoy to Thailand

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Taiwan representative to Myanmar Chang Chun-fu (張俊福) has been appointed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) as the new envoy to Thailand.

Chang previously served as an economic secretary at the representative offices in Thailand, the U.S., and Switzerland, CNA reported. He also held positions as the head of the economic division at the representative offices in Indonesia, Canada, the EU, and the U.S.

Additionally, he has held several key positions within the Ministry of Economic Affairs, including chief of the Intellectual Property Office, chief of the Bureau of Foreign Trade, director-general of the Bureau of Foreign Trade, and economic adviser to the Minister of Economic Affairs.

He has been involved in negotiations such as Taiwan's accession to the World Trade Organization, the Cross-Strait Trade in Services Agreement, and the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement.

The former Thai representative, Chuang Suo-hang (莊碩漢), was forced to resign in June due to sexual harassment allegations, which were later found to be true.