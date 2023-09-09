Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Stephen Strasburg won't hold a retirement news conference Saturday, Nationals owner says

By STEPHEN WHYNO , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2023/09/09 07:06
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg smiles during a baseball media availability at Nationals Park...
FILE - Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg acknowledges the fans as he comes off the field after a baseball game against the Phila...
FILE - Washington Nationals pitchers Max Scherzer, left, and Stephen Strasburg hug after the Washington Nationals defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 i...
FILE - Pitcher Stephen Strasburg, the No. 1 overall draft pick, appears during a news conference with the Washington Nationals baseball team at Nation...

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg smiles during a baseball media availability at Nationals Park...

FILE - Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg acknowledges the fans as he comes off the field after a baseball game against the Phila...

FILE - Washington Nationals pitchers Max Scherzer, left, and Stephen Strasburg hug after the Washington Nationals defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 i...

FILE - Pitcher Stephen Strasburg, the No. 1 overall draft pick, appears during a news conference with the Washington Nationals baseball team at Nation...

WASHINGTON (AP) — There will be no retirement news conference for Stephen Strasburg at Nationals Park this weekend, though there's no indication anything has changed about Washington's 2019 World Series MVP deciding to retire.

Owner Mark Lerner released a rare statement Friday to respond to a variety of reports about a news conference, which was being planned for Saturday but never announced by the team.

“While we have been following the process required by the collective bargaining agreement, behind-the-scenes preparations for a press conference had begun internally,” Lerner said in a statement. “However, no such event was ever confirmed by the team or promoted publicly.”

Strasburg has not pitched since June 2022 because of injuries that have derailed his career.

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press last month Strasburg had decided to retire. The person told The AP at the time a news conference was expected sometime in September, though nothing was set.

Lerner called leaks about Strasburg’s retirement announcement unfortunate.

“It is regrettable that private discussions have been made public through anonymous sources attempting to negotiate through the media," Lerner said.

The statement comes as general manager Mike Rizzo is still without a contract extension and in the aftermath of the resignation of longtime assistant GM Johnny DiPuglia.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb