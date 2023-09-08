Global Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market Uplifting Insights Anticipating Market Size’s Soaring Growth | B&R Industrial Automation GmbH, Emerson Electric Company

Global Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market 2022-2032 by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Product Type (Nano, Micro/Small, Medium, Large, Others), Architecture (Compact, Modular), Form (Rack Mounted, Single-Box), Power Supply (230 VAC, 24 VDC), Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global programmable logic controllers (PLC) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. Highlighted with 89 tables and 112 figures, this 204-page report

Global programmable logic controllers (PLC) market will reach 21.03 billion by 2032, growing by 5.1% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the rising adoption of automation systems, improved operations in terms of productivity and safety, an increasing demand of PLC in a magnitude of industries, and the growing availability and affordability of more advanced PLC workflow solutions.

*(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year, and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

? Market Structure

? Growth Drivers

? Restraints and Challenges

? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

? Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global programmable logic controllers (PLC) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product Type, Architecture, Form, Power Supply, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

B&R Industrial Automation GmbH

Eaton Corporation PLC

Emerson Electric Company

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

IDEC Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba International Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Based on Component

? Hardware

o Processor

o Power Supply

o Input/Output

o Other Hardware

? Software

? Services

o Training

o Maintenance

o Consulting

Based on Product Type

? Nano PLC

o Fixed Nano PLC

o Modular Nano PLC

? Micro/Small PLC

? Medium PLC

? Large PLC

? Other Product Types

By Architecture

? Compact PLC

? Modular PLC

By Form

? Rack Mounted Type

? Single-Box Type

By Power Supply

? PLC with SMPS (230 VAC)

? PLC without SMPS (24 VDC)

By Application

? Packaging & Labeling

? Material Handling

? Escalator & Elevator

? Process Control

? Industrial Equipment Control System

? Safety Monitoring & Control

? Energy Management

? Home & Building Automation

? Other Applications

By Industry Vertical

? Automotive Industry

? Chemicals Industry

? Food & Beverage Industry

? Oil & Gas Industry

? Energy & Power Industry

? Pulp & Paper Industry

? Pharmaceutical Industry

? Water and Wastewater Industry

? Other Industry Verticals

Geographically

? North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

? Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

? APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

? South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

? MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)

For each region and country, detailed analysis and data of annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the breakdown of each national market by Component, Product Type, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Table of Contents:

Introduction and Scope Definition and Forecast Parameters Methodology and Forecast Parameters Information Sources Latest Trends Summary Regional Trends Product Trends End-Use Trends Business Trends Industry Insights Industry Fragmentation Industry Landscape Vendor Matrix Technological and Innovative Landscape Market by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Company Profiles Company Overview Financial Elements Product Landscape SWOT Analysis Systematic Outlook