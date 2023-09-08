Asia Pacific Educational Robots Market Upward Momentum Market Size’s Journey to New Heights | GAGR by 19.0% | Fischertechnik GmbH, Hanson Robotics Limited

Asia Pacific Educational Robots Market 2022-2032 by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Product Type (Service Robots [Wheeled, Reconfigurable, Humanoid], Industrial Robots [Traditional, Collaborative]), Application (Elementary and Secondary Education, Higher Education, Special Education), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global educational robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. Highlighted with 32 tables and 45 figures, this 117-page report

Asia Pacific educational robots market will grow by 19.0% annually with a total addressable market cap of $14.64 billion over 2023-2032, driven by the rising expenditure on education, the increasing adoption of smart devices, the rapid development of humanoid and collaborative robots, the increasing utilization of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) technologies, and favorable government policies.

*(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year, and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

? Market Structure

? Growth Drivers

? Restraints and Challenges

? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

? Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global educational robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product Type, Application, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

Aisoy Robotics S.L.

Blue Frog Robotics & Buddy

Cytron Technologies

Evollve, Inc.

FANUC Corporation

Fischertechnik GmbH

Hanson Robotics Limited

Innovation First International

KUKA

Lego System A/S

Makeblock Co., Ltd.

Modular Robotics Incorporated

PAL Robotics

Parallax, Inc.

Pitsco, Inc.

Primo Toys

Probotics America

Robolink

Robotics Co., Ltd.

SoftBank Robotics Group Corp

Universal Robots

Wonder Workshop Inc.

Based on Component

? Hardware

o Robot Controller Units

o Robotic Arms

o End Effectors

o Actuators/Drives

o Sensors

o Power Supply

o Other Hardware

? Software

? Services

Based on Product Type

? Service Robots

o Wheeled Robotics

o Reconfigurable Robotics

o Humanoid Robotics

? Industrial Robots

o Traditional Industrial Robots

o Collaborative Industrial Robots

By Application

? Elementary and Secondary Education

? Higher Education

? Special Education

Geographically

? Japan

? China

? South Korea

? Australia

? India

? Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each region and country, detailed analysis and data of annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the breakdown of each national market by Component, Product Type, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

Table of Contents:

Introduction and Scope Definition and Forecast Parameters Methodology and Forecast Parameters Information Sources Latest Trends Summary Regional Trends Product Trends End-Use Trends Business Trends Industry Insights Industry Fragmentation Industry Landscape Vendor Matrix Technological and Innovative Landscape Market by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Company Profiles Company Overview Financial Elements Product Landscape SWOT Analysis Systematic Outlook

