Fiji picks Tela to replace injured Muntz for opening Rugby World Cup pool game against Wales

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Fiji selected Teti Tela at flyhalf in place of the injured Caleb Muntz for its opening Rugby World Cup pool game against Wales on Sunday.

Muntz arrived in France as Fiji's first-choice No. 10 but was ruled out of the tournament on Wednesday, two days after sustaining a knee injury in training in a big blow to a Pacific Island team tipped to be one of the surprise outsiders.

Tela should feel at home in the team as he will play alongside scrumhalf Frank Lomani, a teammate with the Fijian Drua in Super Rugby. Nine in the matchday 23 announced on Friday play for the Drua, including the second-row pairing of Isoa Nasilasila and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta.

Fiji, which hasn't reached the quarterfinals since 2007, has beaten Wales once in their 13 meetings — and that was at the 2007 World Cup in a famous 38-34 win in the pool stage. They've also had one draw, 16-16 in Cardiff in 2010.

However, Fiji goes into this match in seventh place in the world ranking, higher than Wales and Australia, which is the other top team in Pool C.

Wales announced its team on Thursday, with No. 8 Taulupe Faletau declared fit to start and win his 101st cap after missing all three of the team’s World Cup warmup games last month because of a calf injury.

Only one of the two co-captains — flanker Jac Morgan — will start against Fiji, with Dewi Lake not included because he hasn’t proved his fitness.

George North will become the fourth Wales player to appear at four Rugby World Cups.

Lineups:

Wales: Liam Williams, Louis Rees Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Taulupe Faletau, Jac Morgan (captain), Aaron Wainwright, Adam Beard, Will Rowlands, Tomas Francis, Ryan Elias, Gareth Thomas. Reserves: Elliot Dee, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Tommy Reffell, Tomos Williams, Sam Costelow, Rio Dyer.

Fiji: Ilaisa Droasese, Selesitino Ravutaumada, Waisea Nayacalevu (captain), Semi Radradra, Vinaya Habosi, Teti Tela, Frank Lomani; Viliame Mata, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Albert Tuisue, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Isoa Nasilasila, Luke Tagi, Samuel Matavesi, Eroni Mawi. Reserves: Tevita Ikanivere, Peni Ravai, Mesake Doge, Temo Mayanavanua, Levani Botia, Simione Kuruvoli, Josua Tuisova, Sireli Maqala.

