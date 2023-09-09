Alexa
Powerchip's Frank Huang says Americans 'tough to manage'

Huang hopeful for TSMC american success story

By Sam Howard , Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2023/09/09 09:01
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC) logo brands the headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Chiang Y... (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Powerchip Chair Frank Huang (黃崇仁) shared his views on TSMC's Arizona wafer fab at SEMICON in Taiwan on Thursday (Sept. 7).

TSMC's decision to establish a factory in the United States has stirred up controversy and faced strong opposition from local labor unions. Speaking at the SEMICON Automotive Semiconductor Future Forum, Huang was asked for his views.

Addressing reports of friction between TCSM management and local staff at the company’s Arizona factory, Huang said that “management is key.” He added that founder Morris Chang’s (張忠謀) management style was the only way forward, per CNA.

Huang said “Americans are tough to manage” and TSMC’s Arizona plant is facing serious challenges. He said if he were in charge of TSMC’s U.S. investments he would “take things slower,” Liberty Times reported.

Recent reports have said that local staff building the Arizona wafer fab sometimes drop what they are doing the minute their shift ends and leave work equipment in elevators. TSMC has denied any such incidents occurred, urging the public not to spread unfounded rumors, per UDN.

Speaking about the Arizona wafer fab at SEMICON’s Master Forum on Wednesday (Sept. 6), TSMC Chair Mark Liu (劉德音) acknowledged the company’s initial foray into a large-scale U.S. plant had come with a learning curve. Liu highlighted the significant progress made over the past five months, adding the project had received robust support from the Arizona state government, Phoenix city government, senators, and local schools, per Focus Taiwan.

Frank Huang said, “Establishing a TSMC factory in the U.S. will be tough, but if it succeeds, it will be an amazing achievement."
