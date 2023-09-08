Decline in Taiwan exports of 7.3% in August

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s exports fell in August for the 12th month in a row, but the rate of decline shrank to single figures, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said Friday (Sept. 8).

Exports in August contracted by 7.3% from the same month last year to US$37.36 billion (NT$1.19 trillion). Imports fell by 22.9% year on year to US$28.77 billion.

Even though the overall decline in exports was less pronounced than previously, the export of electronics parts recorded a drop of 11.2% compared to August 2022, the 10th fall in a row, per CNA. In contrast, the sector of information technology and audiovisual products saw exports surge by 43.1%.

For the period from January to August, Taiwan’s exports totaled US$278.17 billion, or 15.7% less than the figure for the same period in 2022, according to the MOF.