Art show features artists who made Taiwan their 2nd home

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An art exhibition, “Our Second Home,” opened at the National Chiang Kai Shek Memorial on Friday (Sept. 8) afternoon.

The exhibit showcases works by 15 artists from Guatemala, Belize, Mexico, and Paraguay who have made Taiwan their second home.

“Each artwork represents a unique transcultural perspective inviting all of us to engage in a profound dialogue that transcends borders and brings together diverse perspectives,” exhibition curator Alejandra Sanchez said.

The artworks are a “testament to the artists’ deep gratitude towards Taiwan, a place that embraced them like family. And they, in turn, have enriched this place with their creativity and unique perspectives,” Sanchez said.

Guatemalan Ambassador to Taiwan Oscar Adolfo Padilla Lam said the exhibition is a celebration of “art, life, and destiny.” Through their works, they rebuild their personal migration journey, the challenge of navigating cultural borders and yearning for a sense of belonging, Lam said.

The free showcase is sponsored by the Guatemalan Embassy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Central America Trade Office, Taiwan Latin Smash, and the Chiang Kai-Shek Memorial Hall. It will run from Sept. 8-20, in the first-floor gallery inside the National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall.

The artists featured are as follows:

Guatemala: Jonathan Ardon, Carlos Lopez Ayerdi, Javier Leon, Daniela Davila, Jerusha Sanchez, Alejandra Laguardia

Belize: Karina Bol-Torres, Taylor Bood-Usher, Randy Carcamo

Mexico: Raul Gasque, Celina Hoyos, Marcos Monroy, Mar Zavala

Paraguay: Nathalia Balmoriz



Guatemalan artist Jonathan Ardon explains his artwork. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)



Guatemalan digital creator Carlos Lopez Ayerdi. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)