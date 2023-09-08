TIME names Taiwan digital minister, Nvidia CEO on AI list

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — TIME Magazine included Taiwan’s Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) and Nvidia Corporation CEO Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) on its list of the 100 most influential people in AI Thursday (Sept. 8).

The magazine divided the list by leaders, innovators, shapers, and thinkers. Tang was included as a shaper, while Huang featured as a leader in AI.

The report emphasized Tang’s role in reconciling the development of AI with democracy and government transparency. She combined a “kind of rough consensus, civic participation, and radical transparency” as a hallmark of her policy style, TIME reported.

The minister’s view was that AI should be made to fit public needs rather than local people being asked to adapt to AI. The debate about the impact of AI should not be limited to top engineers but be open to the public at large, Tang said.

Huang, the CEO and president of California-based Nvidia, started with graphics cards for video games, according to the TIME report. Now the company he co-founded with two friends in 1993 is a world leader in the production of microprocessors in AI.