Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Video shows Taiwan U-18 team celebrate win over US with Indigenous dance

Team Taiwan includes 13 members of Amis tribe and 2 Bunun members

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/08 16:27
Taiwan's U-18 baseball team performs indigenous blessing dance after win over U.S. team. (Twitter, Leslie Liao screenshot)

Taiwan's U-18 baseball team performs indigenous blessing dance after win over U.S. team. (Twitter, Leslie Liao screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's U-18 baseball team defeated the U.S. in the U-18 Baseball World Cup Super Round on Thursday night (Sept. 7) and celebrated with an Indigenous group dance as two-thirds of the players are Indigenous.

Taipei Tianmu Baseball Stadium saw Taiwan host the tournament for the first time in 10 years. The team's captain Wang Nien-hao (王念好) got Taiwan on the board first with a home run that also enabled fielder Ko Ching-hsien (柯敬賢) to score a run, reported CNA. This put Team Taiwan up 2-0 over the U.S.

Video shows Taiwan U-18 team celebrate win over US with Indigenous dance
Wang Nian-hao takes a swing during matchup with U.S. (CNA photo)

For the first seven innings, starting pitcher Chang chun-wei (張峻瑋) used his 153 kph fastball to keep the U.S. scoreless. For the final two innings, relief pitcher Sun I-lei (孫易磊) continued to keep U.S. hitters at bay.

At the top of the ninth inning, Wang sealed the game by hitting a single up the middle which allowed outfielder Hsu Ting-lun (許庭綸) to reach home plate and score a third and decisive run. This left the final score 3-0.
Video shows Taiwan U-18 team celebrate win over US with Indigenous dance
Wang celebrates hitting two-run homer. (CNA photo)

To celebrate their victory, the team danced and sang. Wang, who is a member of the Amis tribe, was cited by Yahoo Sports as saying that it was originally his idea to hold an Indigenous blessing dance before and after games and the coach agreed.

Wang, who grew up in Taitung and is a native speaker of Amis, said he leads in the singing. When asked about the meaning of the lyrics, he said that "it means celebration" and it helps "everyone feel very relaxed after the game."

Video shows Taiwan U-18 team celebrate win over US with Indigenous dance
Wang's teammates celebrate with him after he hit two-run homer. (CNA photo)

According to the Taiwan Indigenous Baseball Development Association, the U-18 lineup includes 13 members of the Amis tribe and two Bunun members. Among them, Ko Ching-hsien (柯敬賢) is not only of Amis descent but also has South African heritage.

Staring pitcher Lin Wei-en (林維恩), who played against South Korea last week, also has Indigenous ancestry, but he claims to be not very good at dancing. "I'm actually not really familiar with the moves. I just follow along when I see everyone lift up their leg," said Lin.

Video shows Taiwan U-18 team celebrate win over US with Indigenous dance
Starting pitcher Chang Chun-wei throws pitch. (CNA photo)

Team Taiwan's next opponent is the Netherlands, who they will play on Friday (Sept. 8) at 6:30 p.m.

Video shows Taiwan U-18 team celebrate win over US with Indigenous dance
Relief pitcher Sun I-lei takes over. (CNA photo)

Video shows Taiwan U-18 team celebrate win over US with Indigenous dance
Team Taiwan celebrates sealing the win. (CNA photo)
baseball
Taiwan baseball
Taiwan baseball players
U-18 Baseball World Cup
Indigenous
indigenous peoples in Taiwan
Taiwanese indigenous people
Amis tribe
Bunun tribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Air Force orders extra Wan Chien missiles
Taiwan Air Force orders extra Wan Chien missiles
2023/09/02 15:45
North Taiwan baseball stadium subcontractor blames poor drainage
North Taiwan baseball stadium subcontractor blames poor drainage
2023/08/30 14:33
Taiwan wins 3rd place in Little League Baseball World Series
Taiwan wins 3rd place in Little League Baseball World Series
2023/08/28 09:55
Taiwan loses to Curacao, to compete for 3rd in Little League Baseball
Taiwan loses to Curacao, to compete for 3rd in Little League Baseball
2023/08/27 10:40
Taiwan team wins Junior League Baseball World Series
Taiwan team wins Junior League Baseball World Series
2023/08/21 11:13