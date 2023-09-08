Japan Mobile Mapping Market Decoding Market Trends: 2031 Segment Analysis

What’s the expanse of the Japan Mobile Mapping aftermarket?

The Japan mobile mapping market was valued at USD 5,212.06 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 35,860.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.4%. This significant growth is driven by the increasing use of satellite mapping technology, its integration into smartphones and IoT devices, and the adoption of 5G technology for real-time data transmission.

Growth Drivers

Satellite Mapping Integration : The integration of satellite mapping technology into smartphones and IoT-connected devices is a key driver of market growth. This technology provides accurate and up-to-date spatial data.

: The integration of satellite mapping technology into smartphones and IoT-connected devices is a key driver of market growth. This technology provides accurate and up-to-date spatial data. Government Initiatives: Increased utilization of Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) in various applications such as 3D mapping, environmental control, and disaster response, driven by government initiatives, is boosting the mobile mapping market.

Challenges

Data Security Concerns : Data security and digital piracy remain significant challenges for mobile mapping companies. Storing sensitive information on mobile mapping data servers can make them vulnerable to cyberattacks.

: Data security and digital piracy remain significant challenges for mobile mapping companies. Storing sensitive information on mobile mapping data servers can make them vulnerable to cyberattacks. Data Confidentiality: Concerns about data confidentiality and the risk of data breaches can hinder revenue growth in the mobile mapping market.

Growth Influencers

Smart City Projects: The increasing investment in city planning and smart city projects is driving the demand for 3D mapping. Mobile mapping technology plays a crucial role in optimizing resources and sustainability in smart cities. Terrestrial Mobile Mapping: The adoption of mobile mapping in logistics, transportation, and environmental monitoring is contributing to market growth. Terrestrial and aerial mobile mapping technologies are being used for various applications.

Segments Overview

By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

The software segment is expected to have the highest growth rate of 27.8% during the forecast period.

By Type

Vehicle/Land Based Mobile Mapping

Indoor 3D Mobile Mapping

Marine-Based Mobile Mapping

Aerial Mobile Mapping

The vehicle/land based mobile mapping segment held over 55% of the market share in 2021.

By Application

Emergency Response Planning

Internet Applications

Road Mapping and Highway Facility Management

Road Inventory and Asset Management

Digital Twins Applications

Others

The internet applications segment is projected to surpass USD 135 billion by 2030 in terms of revenue.

By End Users

Agriculture

BFSI

Government & Public Sector

Real Estate

Retail

Mining

Telecommunication

Transport & Logistics

Others

The transport and logistics segment held the largest market share of more than 30% in 2021.

Country Overview

Key players in Japan are focused on strategic initiatives to drive market growth. For instance, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is collaborating with Japan Post to construct digital maps using its LiDAR sensors. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has introduced the MMS-G220, a highly accurate measuring system for creating comprehensive 3D maps.

Competitive Landscape

Top players in the market hold around 75% market share, including companies like Topcon Corporation, PASCO Corporation, NV5 Japan, Inc., Esri India Technologies, Genesys International, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and more. Genesys International Corporation, an Indian mapping and geospatial services company, is a leader in advanced mapping, surveying, and geospatial services.

Additional Insights

The Japan mobile mapping market report provides comprehensive information on market penetration, development, diversification, competitive landscape assessment, product development, innovation, pricing analysis, and manufacturing cost analysis. It addresses key questions about market size and forecasts, the impact of COVID-19, investment opportunities, technology trends, regulatory frameworks, market share of leading players, and strategies for market entry.

