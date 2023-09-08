Mobile Mapping Market 2031 Market Expedition: Size, Share, and Growth

Could you elaborate on the scale of the Mobile Mapping aftermarket?

The global mobile mapping market reached a value of USD 42.27 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow to USD 338.8 billion by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 26.6%. This robust growth is driven by the widespread adoption of satellite mapping technology and its seamless integration into smartphones and IoT devices.

Growth Drivers

Satellite Mapping Integration : The rapid adoption of satellite mapping technology integrated into smartphones and IoT devices is a major factor fueling market revenue growth.

: The rapid adoption of satellite mapping technology integrated into smartphones and IoT devices is a major factor fueling market revenue growth. GNSS in 3D Mapping: The increased use of Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) for applications like 3D mapping, environmental monitoring, machine control, accident investigation, and disaster response is addressing the demand for precise spatial data.

Challenges

Data Security Concerns : Mobile mapping companies face significant challenges related to digital piracy and data security. Data servers storing sensitive information can be vulnerable to cyberattacks, posing risks of data breaches.

: Mobile mapping companies face significant challenges related to digital piracy and data security. Data servers storing sensitive information can be vulnerable to cyberattacks, posing risks of data breaches. Data Confidentiality: Concerns regarding data confidentiality and the potential for data breaches can impede revenue growth, especially with regulations like the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in place.

Growth Influencers

Smart City Projects: The increasing investment in smart city projects worldwide is driving the demand for 3D mapping. Mobile mapping technology plays a pivotal role in optimizing resources, enhancing sustainability, and improving quality of life in smart cities. Terrestrial Mobile Mapping: Mobile mapping is finding new applications in creating and updating databases, especially in transportation, utility management, and city planning. The technology is used for terrestrial and aerial surveying, converting geographical data into real-time 3D visualizations.

Segments Overview

By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

The hardware segment is expected to generate more than USD 200 billion in revenue from 2022 to 2030.

By Type

Vehicle/Land Based Mobile Mapping

Indoor 3D Mobile Mapping

Marine-Based Mobile Mapping

Aerial Mobile Mapping

The vehicle/land based mobile mapping segment accounted for over 55% of the market share in 2021.

By Application

Emergency Response Planning

Internet Applications

Road Mapping and Highway Facility Management

Road Inventory and Asset Management

Digital Twins Applications

Others

The internet applications segment is projected to exceed USD 135 billion in revenue by 2030.

By End Users

Agriculture

BFSI

Government & Public Sector

Real Estate

Retail

Mining

Telecommunication

Transport & Logistics

Others

The telecommunication segment is expected to have the second-largest market share by 2030, generating USD 99.9 billion in revenue. Additionally, the transport and logistics segment held the largest market share of over 30% in 2021.

Regional Overview

The global mobile mapping market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In 2021, the North American market held the largest market share of over 30%, with revenue of USD 13.95 billion.

Competitive Landscape

Top players in the market collectively hold around 76% of the market share. Prominent companies in the global mobile mapping market include Topcon Corporation, PASCO Corporation, NV5 Global, Inc., Trimble Geospatial, AISAN TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd., Esri India Technologies, Genesys International, McElhanney companies, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Quantum Spatial, Timmons Group, Dynamic Map Platform Co., Ltd., KOKUSAI KOGYO CO., LTD., Mosaic Viking, Langan, and others.

Additional Insights

The report provides comprehensive information on market penetration, development, diversification, competitive landscape assessment, product development, innovation, pricing analysis, and manufacturing cost analysis. It addresses key questions about market size and forecasts, the impact of COVID-19, investment opportunities, technology trends, regulatory frameworks, market share of leading players, and strategies for market entry.

