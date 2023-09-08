Synthetic Leather Market Trend | Demand and Import/Export Details up to 2031 | US$ 57.1 billion

The “Synthetic Leather Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Synthetic Leather Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global synthetic leather market size was US$ 33.4 billion in 2021. The global synthetic leather market is forecast to grow to US$ 57.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The demand for synthetic leather is expected to increase in the coming years due to the growing footwear sector. Synthetic leather is made up of synthetic resin. This cloth-based artificial leather is considered a suitable alternative for fabric, footwear, clothing, and upholstery. Thus, these factors will drive the synthetic leather market forward during the forecast period.

Growing awareness and campaigns related to animal safety will upsurge the demand for synthetic leather. In addition, growing regulations related to animal rights will fuel the growth of the global synthetic leather market during the study period.

Synthetic leather is used to enhance the aesthetic, durability, comfort, and versatility of vehicles. In addition, they are also used in the manufacturing of steering wheel covers, car seats, door panels, seat belts, dashboards, etc. The potential applications of synthetic leather in the automotive sector will escalate the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global health emergency led by the Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected the synthetic leather market. It is owing to the numerous preventive measures taken by various governments with the aim to limit the spread of the virus. In addition, the demand for synthetic leather also dropped drastically because of the shutdown of manufacturing units. The automotive industry, one of the prominent end-users of synthetic leather, witnessed significant loss due to the wake of the pandemic. As a result, it impeded the growth of the global synthetic leather market. In addition to that, the limited production of synthetic leather restricted the market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific synthetic leather market is forecast to emerge as the largest synthetic leather market of all the regions. The region will hold the highest share due to the presence of one of the largest automotive industries. As a result, it will increase the deployment of synthetic leather in the coming years. In addition, growing disposable income together with increasing population will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the synthetic leather market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Teijin Limited

Filwel Co. Ltd.

H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemicals Corp.

Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Group Co. Ltd.

Kolon Industries, Inc.

San Fang Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Alfatex N.V.

NAN YA plastics corporation

Mayur Uniquoters Limited

Hanwa Chemical Corp.

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC

Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global synthetic leather market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type

PU-Based

PVC Based

Bio-based

By Application

Footwear

Furnishing

Automotive

Clothing

Bags, Purses & Wallets

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

