Alternative Building Materials Market Share | Revenue And Structure Forecast To 2031

The “Alternative Building Materials Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Alternative Building Materials Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global alternative building materials market size was US$ 200,823.80 million in 2021. The global alternative building materials market is forecast to grow to US$ 313,834.7 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing number of construction activities and policies aiming at infrastructural improvement will fuel the growth of the global alternative building materials market. Furthermore, the rising demand for eco-friendly substitute materials will propel the global alternative building materials market forward.

Growing awareness and increasing restrictions by governments on carbon emission are forecast to prompt the use of sustainable materials for infrastructural development. As a result, it will boost the growth of the global alternative building materials market.

Alternative building materials are good insulators and offer high-quality insulation from heat and cold. Such benefits are forecast to escalate the growth of the global alternative building materials market. In addition to that, alternative building materials like recycled plastic are manufactured from plastic waste. Thus, it solves the environmental issues associated with hazardous plastic wastes. As a result, it will drive the alternative building materials market forward.

The introduction of advanced alternative building materials will accelerate the growth of the overall market. For instance, Eastman and DuPont Biomaterials unveiled its fabric collection manufactured from sustainable and bio-based materials. The fabric can be used in the manufacturing of manufacture drapes. Thus, growing advancements will escalate the growth of the global alternative building materials market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted various economies, including China, Germany, Italy, and India. The governments across various nations banned the import and export of goods which ultimately resulted in the shortage of raw materials. Manufacturers found it difficult to obtain the raw material and maintain the supply chain flow, which in turn forced various companies to shut their doors. In addition to that, a sudden decline in the number of construction projects resulted in a significant drop in revenue for the market. Thus, all of these factors have significantly hampered the growth of the global alternative building materials market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific alternative building materials market is forecast to register the highest CAGR due to the growing number of construction activities. In addition, governments in the region are highly focused on promoting the use of eco-friendly products. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the global alternative building materials market. Furthermore, the steeply growing infrastructure development and the rising awareness related to sustainable materials will contribute to the growth of the market. China also launches the International Building Energy Saving and New Building Materials Exhibition every year with the aim to promote newly developed construction materials. Thus, such initiatives are expected to propel the alternative building materials market forward.

Competitors in the Market

ByFusion Global Inc.

CarbonCure Technologies Inc.

Bauder Ltd.

Kirei

JD Composites

Rammed Earth Enterprises

Takataka Plastics

Rammed Earth Works

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global alternative building materials market segmentation focuses on Material, End-User, Application, and Region.

By Material Outlook

Bamboo

Recycled Plastic

Wood

Others

By End Users Outlook

Residential

Non-residential

By Application Outlook

Construction

Furniture

Flooring

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

