Automotive Ultrasonic Technologies Market Growth | Demonstrates A Spectacular Growth By 2031 | (CAGR) of 8.1%

The global automotive ultrasonic technologies market is forecast to grow during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The global automotive ultrasonic technologies market size was US$ 1.5 billion in 2021. The global automotive ultrasonic technologies market is forecast to grow to US$ 2.8 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Ultrasonic technologies determine barriers that may lie in the path of automotive. Thus, such benefits are forecast to fuel the growth of the automotive ultrasonic technologies market. In addition to that, surging demand for extra-ordinary safety features, such as collision avoidance systems, lane departure warnings, traction control, parking assistance, electronic stability control, tire pressure monitors, airbags, telematics, etc., will benefit the global automotive ultrasonic technologies market.

IoT-based technologies are gaining significant traction in the automotive industry. In addition, the rising demand for electric vehicles will upsurge the demand for ultrasonic technologies in the coming years.

The high cost of implementation and maintenance of ultrasonic technologies may limit the growth of the global ultrasonic technologies market. On the contrary, growing investments in building driverless vehicles and technological advancements in advanced driver assistance systems will benefit the global ultrasonic technologies market. For instance, in June 2021, Valeo signed a contract with Navya for technological and industrial collaboration in autonomous shuttles. The aim of this collaboration was to ramp up the development of level 4 autonomous driving systems. Thus, such advancements in automotive ultrasonic technologies will benefit the overall market.

The growing number of road accidents, rising demand for luxury vehicles, and growing disposable income will escalate the growth of the global ultrasonic technologies market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 drastically impacted the overall automotive production. Due to the pandemic, manufacturing companies witnessed various challenges, such as reduced demand for vehicles, shortage of raw material and workforce, etc. As a result, it significantly hampered the growth of the global automotive ultrasonic technologies market. In addition to that, the R&D activities were also postponed for a significant time, which ultimately impacted the global automotive ultrasonic technologies market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific automotive ultrasonic technologies market is forecast to grow at the fastest rate. It is due to the growing number of innovations by prominent industry players like Aisin Corporation, Denso, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd, TDK Corp, and others. In addition, Asia-Pacific holds one of the largest automotive markets, which will drive the automotive ultrasonic technologies market forward. Furthermore, growing disposable income and rising demand for better safety features than conventional technology will contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific automotive ultrasonic technologies market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Continental AG

Aisin Corporation

Denso

Magna International

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing co. Ltd.

TDK Corp.

Robert Bosch GMBH

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Valeo SA

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global automotive ultrasonic technologies market segmentation focuses on Type, Vehicle, Application, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Proximity detection

Range measurement

By Vehicle Type Outlook

Passenger cars

Light commercial vehicles

Heavy commercial vehicles

Electric vehicles

By Application Outlook

Park assist

Blindspot detection

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

