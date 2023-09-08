Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2031 | (CAGR) of 7.1%

The “Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global water pipeline leak detection systems market size was US$ 1,774.2 million in 2021. The global water pipeline leak detection systems market is forecast to grow to US$ 2,719.6 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Leaks, corrosion, holes, and other damages obstruct water transmission services. Thus, water pipeline leak detection systems are used to specify the location of the leakage and prevent further loss. These systems are used in underground and over-ground-water pipelines to track the location and severity of the pipeline leak.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing concerns over scarcity of water and rising demand for water treatment will drive the global water pipeline leak detection systems market forward. In addition, the rapidly increasing global population will upsurge the demand for pure water in the coming years. As a result, the global water pipeline leak detection systems market is forecast to witness ample growth opportunities. According to the estimations by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 785 million people did not have basic drinking water in 2019. In addition, nearly 2 billion population used contaminated water for daily use in the same year. The data is expected to increase in the forthcoming years, which will upsurge the demand for water pipeline leak detection systems.

Aging water infrastructure will boost the growth of the global water pipeline leak detection systems market. In addition, favorable policies by government bodies to cater to the growing demands of the public will benefit the water pipeline leak detection systems market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The governments of various nations imposed strict lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, it adversely impacted the global water pipeline leak detection systems market. The construction and infrastructure industry witnessed various challenges due to the wake of the pandemic. In addition, this global health emergency forced the manufacturing and service sectors to halt the activities, which ultimately hampered the growth of the global water pipeline leak detection systems market.

Regional Analysis

Population in Asia-Pacific is growing at a rapid pace. As a result, it will upsurge the water demand, which will ultimately boost the growth of the global water pipeline leak detection systems market. In addition, various rural areas in India and China do not have proper water pipelines for drinking and irrigation facilities. Thus, it will fuel the demand to reduce the wastage of water through leakages. As a result, the Asia-Pacific water pipeline leak detection systems market is forecast to grow at the highest rate.

Competitors in the Market

Atmos International Limited

Gutermann AG

Aqualeak Detection Ltd.

Hermann Sewerin GmbH

Ovarro Limited

QinetiQ Group plc

Mueller Water Products Inc.

TTK S.A.S.

Seba Dynatronic Mess- und Ortungstechnik GmbH

Xylem Inc. (Pure Technologies Ltd.)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global water pipeline leak detection systems market segmentation focuses on Location, Equipment, Pipe Material, End-User, and Region.

By Location Outlook

Underground

Over-ground

By Equipment Type Outlook

Acoustic

Non-acoustic

By Pipe Material Outlook

Metallic

Non-metallic

By End-User Outlook

Residential

Non-residential

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

