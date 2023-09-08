Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2031 | (CAGR) of 7.1%

The “Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.
The global water pipeline leak detection systems market size was US$ 1,774.2 million in 2021. The global water pipeline leak detection systems market is forecast to grow to US$ 2,719.6 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Leaks, corrosion, holes, and other damages obstruct water transmission services. Thus, water pipeline leak detection systems are used to specify the location of the leakage and prevent further loss. These systems are used in underground and over-ground-water pipelines to track the location and severity of the pipeline leak.
Factors Influencing the Market
The growing concerns over scarcity of water and rising demand for water treatment will drive the global water pipeline leak detection systems market forward. In addition, the rapidly increasing global population will upsurge the demand for pure water in the coming years. As a result, the global water pipeline leak detection systems market is forecast to witness ample growth opportunities. According to the estimations by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 785 million people did not have basic drinking water in 2019. In addition, nearly 2 billion population used contaminated water for daily use in the same year. The data is expected to increase in the forthcoming years, which will upsurge the demand for water pipeline leak detection systems.
Aging water infrastructure will boost the growth of the global water pipeline leak detection systems market. In addition, favorable policies by government bodies to cater to the growing demands of the public will benefit the water pipeline leak detection systems market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The governments of various nations imposed strict lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, it adversely impacted the global water pipeline leak detection systems market. The construction and infrastructure industry witnessed various challenges due to the wake of the pandemic. In addition, this global health emergency forced the manufacturing and service sectors to halt the activities, which ultimately hampered the growth of the global water pipeline leak detection systems market.
Regional Analysis
Population in Asia-Pacific is growing at a rapid pace. As a result, it will upsurge the water demand, which will ultimately boost the growth of the global water pipeline leak detection systems market. In addition, various rural areas in India and China do not have proper water pipelines for drinking and irrigation facilities. Thus, it will fuel the demand to reduce the wastage of water through leakages. As a result, the Asia-Pacific water pipeline leak detection systems market is forecast to grow at the highest rate.
Competitors in the Market
- Atmos International Limited
- Gutermann AG
- Aqualeak Detection Ltd.
- Hermann Sewerin GmbH
- Ovarro Limited
- QinetiQ Group plc
- Mueller Water Products Inc.
- TTK S.A.S.
- Seba Dynatronic Mess- und Ortungstechnik GmbH
- Xylem Inc. (Pure Technologies Ltd.)
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global water pipeline leak detection systems market segmentation focuses on Location, Equipment, Pipe Material, End-User, and Region.
By Location Outlook
- Underground
- Over-ground
By Equipment Type Outlook
- Acoustic
- Non-acoustic
By Pipe Material Outlook
- Metallic
- Non-metallic
By End-User Outlook
- Residential
- Non-residential
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
