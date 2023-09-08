Warehousing And Storage Services Market Demand Analysis and Growth Opportunities by 2031

The “Warehousing And Storage Services Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Warehousing And Storage Services Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global warehousing and storage services market size was US$ 331.6 billion in 2021. The global warehousing and storage services market is forecast to grow to US$ 599.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rapidly rising agricultural industry is forecast to drive the global warehousing and storage services market forward. In addition, the growing demand for better cold storage and warehousing facilities in order to save fruits and vegetables from contamination will fuel the growth of the global warehousing and storage services market.

The growing pharmaceutical industry and rising demand for novel drugs will also boost the demand for efficient warehousing and storage services, thereby boosting the growth of the overall market.

Growing initiatives by government bodies to cater to the food demands of the rising population will benefit the global warehousing and storage services market. Furthermore, the rising popularity of state-of-the-art warehouses, embedded with the latest features, including cycle counting, web map service (WMS) capabilities, barcode scanning, and improved inventory management will upsurge the growth of the global warehousing and storage services market.

The high cost of maintenance may limit the growth of the global warehousing and storage services market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has upsurged the demand for food and beverages. In addition, the pharmaceuticals industry also witnessed significant growth. Thus, the demand for warehouses services increased more abruptly than ever before. The demand for packed food products also upsurged from the citizens, which resulted in the growth of the global warehousing and storage services market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific warehousing and storage services market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. It is due to the growing population in countries like China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India. In addition, rising disposable income and increasing demand for packed food items and pharmaceuticals will contribute to the growth of the global warehousing and storage services market. In addition, growing agricultural practices in countries like India will significantly benefit the warehousing and storage services market in the coming years.

Competitors in the Market

DHL International GmbH

XPO Logistics Inc.

Ryder System Inc.

NFI Industries Inc.

AmeriCold Logistics LLC

FedEx Corp

Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

NF Global Logistics Ltd

APM Terminals BV

DSV Panalpina AS

Kane Is Able Inc.

MSC – Mediterranean Shipping Agency AG

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global warehousing and storage services market segmentation focuses on Type, Ownership, End-Users, and Region.

By Type Outlook

General Warehousing and Storage

Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage

Farm Product Warehousing and Storage

By Ownership Outlook

Private Warehouses

Public Warehouses

Bonded Warehouses

By End-Users Outlook

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Food and Beverage

Retail

Healthcare

Other End-user Industries

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

