Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth 2031

The “Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market size was US$ 1,875.5 million in 2021. The global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 7,893.7 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Ultraviolet disinfection is used to kill harmful microorganisms in a dedicated environment. It is highly used in the purification of water and air. In addition, ultraviolet disinfectants are used to ensure the protection of food & beverages, sewage treatment, and other sterilizations. Thus, the wide applications of ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment will drive the overall market forward.

Rising awareness related to the health hazards of conventional chemical-based disinfectants is forecast to upsurge the demand for ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment.

UV disinfection equipment for a water tank takes only 10 seconds to complete the task. However, chlorine disinfectants take nearly 20 seconds for the complete treatment of a water tank. Thus, the time efficiency of the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment will fuel the growth of the global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market. Apart from that, other benefits like fast action, easy installation, the low maintenance cost of UV disinfectants will escalate the growth of the global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market during the study period.

Rapidly growing healthcare and chemical industries will drive the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market forward. In addition, the eco-friendly properties of ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment will accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has surged the necessity to treat air and surface. As a result, the global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment came across various growth opportunities.

The terror of the pandemic forced healthcare bodies, offices, and commercial institutions, to take significant measures in order to ensure the safety of the place. In addition to that, growing awareness about the health benefits of ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment will contribute to the growth of the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market even after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. It is due to the contribution of emerging economies like India and China. Furthermore, the growing population and increasing healthcare expenditure will contribute to the growth of the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market. Additionally, high investments in water and wastewater treatment and rising demand for clean water will benefit the Asia-Pacific ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Xylem Inc

Halma Plc

Danaher Corporation

Severn Trent Plc

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

American Ultraviolet

Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd.

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

Xenex

UV-Technik

Lit Company

Ceasa

Alfaa UV

Hitech Ultraviolet

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market segmentation focuses on Component, Application, Marketing Channel, End-User, and Region.

By Component Outlook

UV Lamp

Controller Unit

Quartz Sleeve

Reactor Chamber

Others

By Application Outlook

Water Treatment Municipal Water Treatment Residential Water Treatment Commercial Water Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Air Treatment Healthcare Facilities Residential & Commercial Bio-Terror Agents

Food & Beverage Disinfection

Surface Disinfection

By Marketing Channel Outlook

Direct Marketing

Indirect Marketing

By End-User Outlook

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

