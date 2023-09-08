Pressure Washer Market Demand analysis and Growth Opportunities by 2023-2031

The “Pressure Washer Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Pressure Washer Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global pressure washer market size was US$ 1,778.31 million in 2021. The global pressure washer market is forecast to grow to US$ 2476.4 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A pressure washer is used to remove dirt through the high-pressure water spray. A pressure washer is also used to wash away paint, mold, dust, and other grime from roofs, walls, buildings, and swimming pools. Artists also use pressure washers to develop reverse graffiti through templates and easy techniques.

Factors Influencing the Market

The wide applications of pressure washers in the residential and industrial sector are forecast to fuel the growth of the pressure washer market. In addition, the rapidly growing vehicle washing industry will also upsurge the demand for an efficient pressure washer, thereby fueling the growth of the overall market.

The growing automotive industry and increasing demand for luxury vehicles will drive the pressure washer market forward. In addition to that, growing disposable income will also benefit the market.

The presence of alternative cleaning technology at a low cost may limit the demand for pressure washers. On the contrary, the rising popularity of cordless pressure washers will boost the market growth during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global pressure washer market. The market has witnessed various challenges as the demand for car washing services decreased drastically. Due to the ban on travel activities, the use of cars and other automobiles reduced. In addition, the pressure washer industry also witnessed a sudden decline in the demand for the technology due to government-imposed lockdown. Apart from that, halt on industrial activities and changes in consumer preferences further impacted the global pressure washer market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific pressure washer market is forecast to emerge as the largest pressure washer market of all regions. It is due to the growing number of construction activities in the region. Apart from that, the region is home to one of the largest automotive industries, which is expected to upsurge the demand for car washing services. As a result, the pressure washer market will witness significant growth opportunities.

The growing awareness related to the benefits of outsourcing cleaning services, mainly in urban areas, will contribute to the industry growth. In countries like India and China, rising disposable income and growing urbanization will upsurge the demand for the global pressure washer market.

Competitors in the Market

Alfred Karcher

Nilfisk

Stanley Black & Decker Ltd.

SunJoe

Dewalt

Robert Bosch

Briggs & Stratton

FNA Group

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global pressure washer market segmentation focuses on Power, Output, End-User, and Region.

By Power Source Outlook

Electric

Gas

Battery

By Output Outlook

0-1,500 PSI

1,501-3,000 PSI

3,001-4,000 PSI

4,000PSI+

By End User Outlook

Residential

Commercial

Contract Cleaners

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

