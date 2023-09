Smart Agriculture Market Analysis, Business Development, Size, Share, Trends, Future Growth, Forecast to 2031

The “Smart Agriculture Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Smart Agriculture Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global smart agriculture market size was US$ 14.1 billion in 2021. The global smart agriculture market is forecast to grow to US$ 31.2 billion in 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Smart agriculture services enable farmers and other practitioners to manage the risks and impacts of climate change impact smartly.

Factors Influencing the Market

The promptly changing weather conditions and rising food demands will fuel the growth of the smart agriculture market. In addition, the technology used in smart agriculture practices expedites the agriculture process and lowers the cost of crop production. Thus, all of these benefits of smart agriculture will fuel the growth of the global smart agriculture market.

Through smart agriculture, farmers can easily monitor crops and harvest. Furthermore, the growing use of the Internet of Things in components used in agriculture decreases human intervention. As a result, it reduced the cost of labor. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global smart agriculture market.

The rising adoption of smartphones will benefit the smart agriculture market. On the contrary, a shortage of skilled laborers may limit the growth of the smart agriculture market.

The growing inflation rate and rising support from the government bodies will also contribute to the growth of the smart agriculture market during the study period. In addition, the growing range of agricultural practices across the globe will escalate the growth of the global smart agriculture market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic upsurged the demand for food and other necessary products. The outbreak of COVID-19 brought significant challenges, which resulted in food shortages and inflation in various parts of the world. However, the pandemic has emphasized the significance of the agricultural and mandatory need for smart operations. Thus, it may surge the growth of the smart agriculture market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the smart agriculture market in terms of revenue. It is due to the rising population in the region. In addition, the growing penetration of advanced technology and favorable initiatives by government bodies will contribute to the growth of the smart agriculture market.

Change in lifestyle of people and rising interest in agriculture practices will also contribute to the growth of the smart agriculture market. Furthermore, the growing purchasing power of the people may benefit this regional market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Trimble Inc.

Deere & Company

Topcon Positioning Systems

DeLaval Inc.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Afimilk Ltd, Raven Industries, Inc.

Ag Junction LLC.

AGCO Corporation

GEA Group

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global smart agriculture market segmentation focuses on Type, Component, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Precision Farming

Livestock

Aquaculture

Greenhouse

By Component Outlook

Software

Service Type

Connectivity Technology Type

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

