Bioplastic Market 2023 Analysis of Key Trends, Industry Dynamics and Future Growth 2031 with Top Countries Data

The “Bioplastic Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Bioplastic Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global bioplastic market size was US$ 5.9 billion in 2021. The global bioplastic market is forecast to grow to US$ 14.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Bioplastics are the sustainable and eco-friendly solution used instead of synthetic plastic. Bioplastics are forecast to gain incredible traction, owing to favorable regulations by the governments of various nations. Thus, it will drive the bioplastics market forward.

Increasing awareness about effective sustainable solutions will contribute to the growth of the bioplastic market.

The growing population and rising demand for efficient packaged food and beverage will surge the growth of the bioplastic market. Green bottle shows equal efficacy to regular plastic bottles. Thus, this factor will benefit the overall market. On the contrary, poor mechanical, thermal, and water absorption properties of bioplastics may limit the growth of the global market.

Growing innovations in the industry will contribute to the growth of the global bioplastic market. For instance, Danimer Scientific inked a pact with UrthPact in October 2019. With this partnership, the companies aim to develop biodegradable drinking straws with Nodax polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA). Moreover, Dow Inc. and UPM collaborated in 2019 to develop plastics made with renewable feedstock used in packaging.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

In the immediate aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of any new plastic bags, including biodegradable bags, was prohibited. Retail stores and small businesses also stopped providing new plastic bags to prevent further spread.

Prior to the COVID-19, various end-use companies like Danone, Coca-Cola, and Nestlé, promised to use biodegradable plastics in response to pressure from activists and consumers. Following the terror of the COVID-19 outbreak, governments in various countries announced various changes to their regulations regarding disposable and single-use plastics. For example, the state of Maine delayed its ban on plastic bags until January 2021, which will benefit the market in the coming years.

The unavailability of raw material acted as a significant challenge for the entire bioplastic market. R&D activities were also halted, which hampered the growth of the industry.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific bioplastic market will emerge as the largest market. It is owing to the growing population and rising food and beverage industry. In addition, the growing awareness about the hazardous effects of plastics will surge the growth of the global bioplastic market. In addition, stringent regulations by government bodies to ban plastic will contribute to the growth of the global bioplastic market.

Competitors in the Market

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Novamont S.p.A.

Plantic, Natureworks

Corbion N.V.

Biome Technologies plc

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Eastman Chemical Company

Danimer Scientific

Other Prominent Players

The global bioplastic market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type

Biodegradable Plastic Polylactic acid Polyhydroxyalkanoate Starch blend Polyester Cellulose acetate

Non-biodegradable Plastic Epoxiy Polyurethane Polyethylene Terephthalate Others



By Application

Packaging

Agriculture

Textile

Consumer durables

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

