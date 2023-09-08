Automotive Sensor Market Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook by Trends, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2031

The “Automotive Sensor Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Automotive Sensor Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global automotive sensor market size was US$ 18.9 billion in 2021. The global automotive sensor market is forecast to grow to US$ 48.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Automotive sensors are used to measure, detect, and transfer information to analyze the performance of vehicles. Sensors are highly efficient in detecting events or changes in the environment. They also sense physical input such as motion, light, heat, pressure, moisture, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for intelligent sensors in vehicles is forecast to fuel the growth of the global automotive sensor market. In addition, automotive sensors are used to enhance the safety & security, and reliability of vehicles. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global automotive sensor market.

High competition in the electronic market and the growing number of innovative launches will escalate the growth of the global automotive sensor industry in the coming years.

Growing upgrades in luxury vehicle offerings will benefit the global automotive sensor market. Furthermore, increasing disposable incomes and favorable initiatives by government bodies to promote electric vehicles will surge the growth of the global automotive sensor market. I

The growing adoption of smart sensors by luxury automotive manufacturers like BMW will accelerate the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the overall automotive industry, including trade and manufacturing activities. As a result, it also hampered the growth of the global automotive sensor market. It is owing to the disruptions in manufacturing activities and shortage of raw material, which has been significant factors declining the growth of the global automotive sensor market. Asia-pacific holds one of the largest automotive industries. The deadly effect of the pandemic in India and China has restricted the growth of the global automotive sensor market.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, North America is forecast to hold the highest market share in the global automotive sensor market. It is due to the growing demand for automated technology and rapidly rising disposable income. In addition, the growing sales of electric vehicles (EVs) will benefit the global automotive sensor market.

The Asia-Pacific automotive sensor market is forecast to grow at a significant growth rate. It is due to the growing disposable income and the presence of prominent car manufacturers like Toyota. In addition, the increasing government regulations to curb pollution will surge the growth of the Asia-Pacific automotive sensor market.

Competitors in the Market

AUTOLIV INC

Robert Bosch

CONTINENTAL AG

DENSO Corporation

DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductor

Sensata Technologies

STMicroelectronics N.V

VALEO

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global automotive sensor market segmentation focuses on Sensors, Technology, Application, Vehicle, and Region.

By Sensors Type

Temperature Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Position Sensor

Speed Sensor

Level Sensor

Inertial Sensor

Gas Sensor

Proximity Sensor

Flow Sensor

Knock Sensor

Force Sensor

Torque Sensor

By Technology

MEMS

NEMS

By Application

Powertrain

Chassis

Body Electronics

Safety and Control

Exhaust System

By Vehicle Type

Conventional Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

