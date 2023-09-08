Disinfectant Robot Market Share |(CAGR) of 32.1%| Revenue And Structure Forecast To 2031

The “Disinfectant Robot Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Disinfectant Robot Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.
The global disinfectant robot market size was US$ 656.1 million in 2021. The global disinfectant robot market is forecast to grow to US$ 7530.59 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
The rising prevalence of infectious diseases like the COVID-19 virus is the primary push driving the disinfectant robot market forward.
Some of the major factors driving the market’s growth are the growing end-user applications of disinfectant robots. Disinfectant robot finds wide applications in various end-use industries, such as healthcare, residential, industrial plants, etc. Thus, it will propel the global disinfectant robot market forward.
The benefits of disinfectant robots, including convenience, user-friendly experience, and workforce safety, will surge the growth of the market. In addition, growing healthcare expenditure and rising penetration of automated technology in the sector will contribute to the growth of the global disinfectant robot market.
The high cost associated with the disinfectants robot may limit the growth of the industry.
Sanitation and disinfectants have become a growing concern, particularly in densely populated areas such as hospitals, hotels, airports, etc. In addition, stringent regulations mandating the use of sanitizers will also benefit the global disinfectant robot market.
Regional Analysis
Countries such as Japan, India, China, and Singapore are investing heavily in healthcare. South Korea, Japan, India, and China are also becoming global hubs for robot manufacturing. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global disinfectant robot market. Furthermore, improving healthcare infrastructure and stringent laws mandating sanitation of places will benefit the Asia-Pacific disinfectant robot market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Despite the fact that the disinfectant robot market has been steadily growing, the recent COVID-19 outbreak has provided a massive impetus to the market in question. Regulatory agencies like the FDA and USDA have enabled new start-ups to unveil their solutions. Thus, it has been beneficial for the global disinfectant robot market. For instance, Nanyang Technological University in Singapore developed the eXtreme Disinfection robot, a semi-autonomous disinfectant robot, in April 2020. The robot was created in collaboration with NTU Singapore technology spin-offs Transforma Robotics, Hand Plus Robotics, and Maju Robotics.
Partnerships between industry players also surged due to the wake of the pandemic. For instance, Interreg Europe, the European Regional Development Fund, announced a collaboration with Rubedo Sistemos, a Kaunas-based robotics firm. This collaboration was announced in April 2020.
Competitors in the Market
- Blue Ocean Robotics
- Xenex Disinfection Services LLC
- Finsen Technologies (Thor UV-C)
- Skytron LLC
- Tru-D Smartuvc
- Akara Robotics Ltd.
- Midland Enterprise Corporation
- Tmirob Technology
- OTSAW Digital Pte Ltd.
- Bioquell PLC (Ecolab Inc)
- Bridgeport Magnetics
- Decon-X International
- MTR Corporation
- Fetch Robotics, Inc.
- Solustar
- Ateago Technology Co., Ltd
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global disinfectant robot market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.
By Product Type
- UV-C
- HPV and Others
By Application
- Residential
- Hospitals
- Corporates Offices
- Education Centers
- Industrial Plants
- Others
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
