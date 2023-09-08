Blow Molded Plastic Market Forecast | Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2031

The “Blow Molded Plastic Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Blow Molded Plastic Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global blow molded plastic market size was US$ 77.8 billion in 2021. The global blow molded plastic market is forecast to grow to US$ 107.4 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Blow molding is a manufacturing process of transforming plastic tubes into the desired shape. Blow-molded plastic is considered efficient because of its lightweight properties. In addition, it is cost-friendly and convenient to store and ship.

Factors Influencing the Market

The benefits of blow-molded plastic, such as lightweight and convenience of shipping, will fuel the growth of the global blow molded plastic market. In addition, the vital applications of blow-molded plastic in the packaging, automobile, consumables and electronics, construction, and healthcare industry will drive the market forward.

Rising disposable income and growing demand for packed beverages and liquid products will escalate the growth of global blow-molded plastics.

Increasing demand for flexible packaging will prompt the growth of the global blow molded plastic market. Furthermore, the applications of blow-molded plastic in housewares, furniture, appliances, luggage, and other applications will accelerate the growth of the market.

Growing environmental concerns related to the use of plastics will boost the growth of the global blow molded plastic market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic upsurged the demand for various pharmaceutical products, disinfectants, and sanitizers. As a result, it has been beneficial for the global blow molded plastic market. In addition, the lightweight properties of the blow-molded plastic made it suitable for product storing and shipping. As a result, the global blow molded plastic market witnessed significant growth opportunities due to the wake of the pandemic. However, the market for blow-molded plastic observed various challenges due to cross-border restrictions imposed by governments.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific blow-molded plastic market is forecast to grow at the fastest growth rate. It is owing to the favorable economic situation. Furthermore, the region is home to prominent end-use industries of blow-molded plastic, such as automotive, healthcare, electronics, etc. As a result, it will drive the Asia-Pacific blow-molded plastic market forward.

The blow-molded plastic market in North America is forecast to witness significant growth due to the rapidly growing food and beverage industry. In addition, the growing automotive and packaging industry in the region will drive the blow-molded plastic market forward.

Competitors in the Market

Magna International, Inc.

International Automotive Components (IAC) Group

Inpress Plastics Ltd.

Comar, LLC

Rutland Plastics Ltd.

Gemini Group, Inc.

The Plastic Forming Company, Inc.

Agri-Industrial Plastics

Garrtech, Inc.

Creative Blow Mold Tooling

North American Plastics, Ltd.

Custom-Pak

APEX Plastics

INEOS Group

Berry Global, Inc.

Dow Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global blow molded plastic market segmentation focuses on Product, Technology, Application, and Region.

Product Outlook

Polypropylene (PP)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Others

Technology Outlook

Extrusion Blow Molding

Injection Blow Molding

Stretch Blow Molding

Compound Blow Molding

Application Outlook

Packaging

Consumables & Electronics

Automotive & Transport HVAC Ducts Air Intake Ducts Others

Building & Construction

Medical

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

