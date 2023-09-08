Egg Packaging Market: Complete Company Profiling of Dominant Companies

The “Egg Packaging Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Egg Packaging Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global egg packaging market size was US$ 1,820.3 million in 2021. The global egg packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 2,412.3 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Egg packaging plays an essential role in shipping eggs from one place to another. The rising demand for eggs is forecast to fuel the growth of the global egg packaging market.

The global egg packaging market is forecast to gain significant traction due to the growing traffic on online grocery platforms. In addition to that, the rising awareness about the health benefits of eggs will fuel the growth of the global egg packaging market.

The rising inclination of youth towards health and fitness clubs will propel the egg packaging market forward as they influence the consumers for the consumption of protein-rich food. Furthermore, the rising demand for nutritional diets will further increase the egg consumption rate globally. As a result, it will benefit the global egg packaging market.

Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials may limit the growth of the global egg packaging market. On the contrary, the growing number of poultry farms and increasing disposable income will contribute to the growth of the global egg packaging market.

Increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging products will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global egg packaging market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

A COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected poultry farms. The demand for eggs reduced drastically in order to reduce human contact. The global egg packaging market witnessed various challenges due to a slump in restaurant dine-ins across the world and a halt in manufacturing activities. However, the online grocery platforms witnessed significant growth in terms of revenue, which ultimately boosted the growth of the global egg packaging market.

Regional Analysis

Europe is forecast to emerge as the largest egg packaging market. It is due to the growing demand for eco-friendly production processes. In addition, various food safety authorities in economies like Germany, Belgium, and the UK have introduced updates in packaging standards. As a result, it will benefit the global egg packaging market. Furthermore, the rising awareness among the general public about protein-rich diets will benefit this regional market. In addition to that, rapidly growing urbanization in countries and rising consumption of eggs will continue to drive the egg packaging market forward.

Competitors in the Market

Brødrene Hartmann

CKF Inc.

Celluloses De La Loire

Dispak Limited

Huhtamaki Oyj

Ovotherm International Handels GmbH

Mauser Packaging Solutions

Pactiv LLC (Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.)

Dynamic Fibre Moulding Ltd.

Sanovo Technology Group

Sonoco Products Company

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global egg packaging market segmentation focuses on Material, Product, and Region.

By Material Type Outlook

Paper Molded Fiber Paper Board

Plastic Polystyrene PET PP, PVC, PE Others



By Product Type Outlook

Cartons

Trays

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

