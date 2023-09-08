Silicone Potting Compounds Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2031 | US$ 1366.1 million

The “Silicone Potting Compounds Market” 2023-2031 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Silicone Potting Compounds Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2031.

The global silicone potting compounds market size was US$ 987.2 million in 2021. The global silicone potting compounds market is forecast to grow to US$ 1366.1 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Silicon potting compound finds its vast applications in the electronics industry. They are used to avail protection to the electronic components from the surrounding environment changes.

Factors Influencing the Market

The beneficial properties of silicone potting compounds will drive the market forward. Silicone potting compounds possess excellent electrical properties and can protect the device from moisture even under changing temperature conditions. In addition to that, its excellent chemical, humidity, & water resistance properties will drive the industry forward.

The rising demand for shield-sensitive components and their wide applications in the automotive, computing, communications industry will benefit the global silicone potting compounds market. In addition to that, the steeply growing electronics industry will escalate the growth of the global silicone potting compounds market.

The growing popularity of ultraviolet (UV)-cured silicone potting compounds due to their good insulation properties, bond strength, and lower energy consumption will upsurge the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID pandemic impeded the economic growth of several developed and developing countries. The pandemic resulted in the shutdown in various countries for a long time. As a result, the import-export of various components, including raw materials, was halted to obstruct the spread of the virus. This global health emergency spread to at least 213 countries and territories around the world. China, which is the major exporter of silicon and silica, witnessed a significant economic downfall. As a result, it hampered the growth of the global silicone potting compounds market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific silicone potting compounds market is forecast to hold dominance in terms of revenue. It is attributed to the steeply growing electronics and automotive industry in the region. Furthermore, the growing demand for electrical and electronic appliances will contribute to the growth of the silicone potting compounds market.

China is forecast to hold the highest share in the global silicone potting compounds market. It is owing to the growing industrialization and improvement in disposable income. Moreover, the North America market for silicone potting compounds will grow at a significant growth rate due to the presence of prominent industry players, such as Novagard Solutions, Dymax Corporation, etc. As a result, it will benefit the silicone potting compounds market.

Competitors in the Market

Henkel, Dow Corning

Novagard Solutions

LORD

ELANTAS

Master Bond

MG Chemicals

Dymax Corporation

Noelle Industries

Elkem ASA

Robnor ResinLab Ltd

Huntsman International LLC

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global silicone potting compounds market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, curing technique, and region.

By Application

Surface Mount Packages

Beam Bonded Components

Memory Devices & Microprocessors

Capacitors

Cable Joints

Transformers

Industrial Magnets

Solenoids

Others

By End-User

Automotive

Electronics

Aerospace

Industrial

Others

By Curing Technique

UV Curing

Thermal Curing

Room Temperature Curing

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

