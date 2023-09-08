AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Protesters march to demand action on climate change, in the streets, in Nairobi, Kenya, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023 as the Africa Climate Summit begins. The... Protesters march to demand action on climate change, in the streets, in Nairobi, Kenya, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023 as the Africa Climate Summit begins. The first African Climate Summit opened with heads of state and others asserting a stronger voice on a global issue that affects the continent of 1.3 billion people the most, even though they contribute to it the least. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)