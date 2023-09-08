Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/09/08 15:06
A young cadet goes to his first lesson on the first day of school at a cadet lyceum in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Lyndon Arthur celebrates with son Elellveay Van Arthur after his victory in the IBO World Light Heavyweight bout against Braian Nahuel Suarez at the T...
A fan holds a flag with the image of Serbia's Tijana Boskovic during the semifinal match between the Netherlands and Serbia at the women's European Vo...
Team of Turkey celebrates a point during the Women's European Volleyball Championship final match between Serbia and Turkey in Brussels, Belgium, Sund...
A competitor gestures to Britain's Princess Anne, and King Charles III, during the Braemar Gathering highland games, in Braemar, a short distance from...
Local residents react near a fragment of the Russian rocket after an attack in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo...
A man checks the pulse of a woman who was killed in a Russian rocket attack on a food market in city center of Kostiantynivka, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sep...
Protesters march to demand action on climate change, in the streets, in Nairobi, Kenya, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023 as the Africa Climate Summit begins. The...
A model backstage during the 12th edition of the Budapest Central European Fashion Week in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (Zoltan Balogh/MT...
Demonstrators gather during a protest against the President of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales and to support Spain's national women's soccer ...
Director Woody Allen poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Coup de Chance' during the 80th edition of the Venice Film Fes...
Icelandic horses play at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A bee flies from a sunflower in the warm sun at a field in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Late summer has returned to Germany with cl...
A young couple pose for a video and photo session at Galata bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Galata bridge is a popular location fo...
People walk next to floodwaters blocking the road due to the heavy rain in Basaksehir district of Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Flash floo...
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks on the second day of the budget 2024 debate at the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sep...
Pope Francis meets a child at the end of his weekly general audience, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Andre...
From left, Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards pose for photographers at the press conference for the launch of the new Rolling Stones album ...

Sept. 1-7, 2023

The first African Climate Summit opened with heads of state and others discussing a global issue that affects the continent the most, even though its countries contribute to it the least. Severe rainstorms lashed parts of Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria, and the Venice Film Festival took place. In sports, Turkey celebrated defeating Serbia in the Women’s European Volleyball Championship final.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by photographer Antonio Calanni in Milan, Italy.

